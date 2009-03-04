Conservatives in Search of Intelligent Life

Cory Liebmann at Eye on Wisconsin is following the goings-on of our homegrown right wingers. Former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen, whos a free man despite being convicted of misconduct in office, is heading up a new conservative organization, the Maciver Institute. Earning $120,000 a year while waiting for a re-trial sounds like a sweet deal to me.

Corys been following the development of the institute and has found that the treasurer is Mark Block, who, Cory notes, is the guy that got the stiffest penalty for political campaign violations ever handed out in the state.

Block has since gone on to become state director of the Wisconsin chapter of the radically conservative Americans for Prosperity, which is holding a summit in Milwaukee on March 7. The summit includes the regular crowd of out-of-the-mainstream, flat-earth conservatives such as Jim Sensenbrenner, Paul Ryan, Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Taxpayer Alliances Todd Berry, but also nonpartisan candidates Rose Fernandez (a virtual schools supporter whos running for state superintendent) and Randy Koschnick (the pro-life, pro-gun judge whos running for state Supreme Court).

Incidentally, Cory points out, Block Tweeted that Jim Klauser and the Bradley Foundations sugar daddy, Michael Grebe, have called for a very important meeting on the day of the summit.

Im sure the meeting will involve pledging fealty to Rush Limbaugh, comparing rap sheets, and developing campaign strategies for candidates who want to blow up the very unit of government they want to run.