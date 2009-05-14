Cool Things You Can Do This Weekend

Some ideas:

Raise a little hell for peace. The monthly rush hour vigil for peace will be held on Friday, May 15, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Its sponsored by the good folks at Peace Action-Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Coalition for a Just Peace.

Attend the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Greater Milwaukees Walk for the Mind of America. Itll be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May16, at Veterans Park on the lakefront. (Check-in begins at 9 a.m.) Not only will the walk help to raise awareness and funds for those who support people with mental illnesses, but there will be music, food, clowns and raffles for movie tickets and admission to the zoo and Discovery World. And, even better: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings will be there, too. For more information, call 344-0447 or go to NAMIs Web site. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

And, OK, this doesnt start until next Monday, technically. But Our Milwaukees Buy Local, Live Local and $ave campaign supports cool locally owned businesses that give back to the community. And what are they giving back? Coupons and special offers!