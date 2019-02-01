County Still Weighing Options for Future Use of the Domes

× Expand Mitchell Park Domes

The work of a task force dedicated to finding solutions for the Mitchell Park Domes is not done yet. This comes as a scathing 79-page independent audit that was released by Milwaukee County’s comptroller last December said the Domes should establish stronger controls, policies and procedures.

The Milwaukee County Task Force on the Mitchell Park Conservatory Domes, or the Domes Task Force, was created by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors in March of 2016. They are tasked with finding long-term options for the future of the Domes and reporting their findings back to the Milwaukee County Executive and County Board. The task force was also tasked with using community feedback and expert analysis to provide a specific plan.

The 11-member task force approved a three-phase feasibility study, beginning in August 2017, which included gathering information and acquiring public feedback. Out of the first two phases, two main options for the Domes were conceived.

The first two phases of that study are done; however, the County would need to approve transferring $120,000 to the task force so they can complete the third phase of their study, according to Domes Task Force chairman William Lynch. County Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb Sr. said he will offer a resolution at the County Board meeting next week regarding approval for the transfer of funds.

This money would go towards hiring consultants to further consider the two options the task force has decided upon, according to a request for action from the task force. Lynch said he is hopeful that if the funds are transferred soon, the consultants will be able to finish the work this summer—meaning the task force could be able to present its final recommendations to the board by September.

Two Options

Both of the options recommended include “investing proactively in the Domes,” and repairing both the Domes themselves, and the plant conditions in the Domes. The need to raise money to fund the plans is also recommended.

Option one, or “targeted investments,” would include the Domes having its own budget—reporting directly to the County Executive and to the Parks, Energy and Environment Committee. Option two, or “destination option” would include the County and a not-for-profit organization splitting both operational and governance responsibilities of the Domes.

The task force concluded that both options would increase the levels of attendance, benefit area tourism and increase the overall revenue of the Domes. Option one would include construction of new classrooms, offices and meeting spaces. This option would also place an emphasis on marketing and outreach to the community. It would also expand the operating hours and develop new and expanded programs and educational offerings. Option two would include the possibility of including a canopy walk, live animals, an aquarium and a restaurant. A children’s garden would be added in a ticketed zone, as well as outdoor gardens.

The options were supported by the public as well, as more than 2,300 responses to an online survey were received—the majority of respondents selecting one of the two options. Overall, more than 70% of respondents said they would support the County regarding restoring and redeveloping the Domes for future use.

However, there are some costs included. Consultants estimate that approximately $25 million will be needed to address deferred maintenance of the Domes. Consultants also estimate that another $20 million will be needed for the targeted investment option, while another $40 million will be needed for the destination option.

Money Needed

Stage three of the process, which the task force is seeking funds for, would require consultants to “do more detailed design, cost estimating, operating and governance planning,” according to a request for action made by the task force. A resolution regarding the transfer of funds would need to be supported by the majority of the County Board. The task force would put out a request for proposals soon if the resolution for the transfer of funds is approved by the board. A Milwaukee County spokesperson said Lipscomb is in favor of the transfer of funds in order to preserve the Domes.

Lynch said he believes action needs to be taken soon. “If this (transfer of fuds) doesn’t happen, it’s unclear what the future will be for preserving the Domes,” he said. “In order to have it go at all, you have to put more money into it… more money than just the expensive repairs cost. There’s lots that needs to be done to make it a successful venture.”

Lynch also said money will need to be spent on the Domes if they are to be successful. “If you just let the domes deteriorate, and you don’t intentionally tear them down, they will be an eye sore in Mitchell Park indefinitely,” he said.

Supervisor Jason Haas, chairman of the Parks, Energy and Environment Committee and also a member of the task force, said he is hopeful that the task force will be able to complete their work soon. “People should know that the task force members have put in a tremendous amount of work to carry out our mission, which is to develop a long-term comprehensive plan for the repair and preservation of the Domes,” he said. “I’m optimistic that we are nearing completion of our work, and that we’ll have a final recommendation soon.”

Haas also said “there doesn’t seem to be much interest,” from the Milwaukee Public Museum regarding a proposal to co-locate the museum in Mitchell Park—something the County has been discussing as well.

There are currently no meetings scheduled for the Domes Task Force in the near future. You can learn more about the two options for the Domes here.