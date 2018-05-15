County Supervisors Call for Returning Winter Market to Domes

Milwaukee County Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb Sr. and Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic are calling for the return of the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market to the Mitchell Park Domes for the 2018-19 season. Milwaukee County Parks’ officials abruptly announced they would not renew the popular market’s lease in March without consulting with market staff.

At 1 p.m. today, May 15, the Committee on Parks, Recreation and Culture will hear a report from Guy Smith, the Interim Parks Director, as requested by the County Board of Supervisors, regarding the status of the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market.

Released yesterday, that report states that that the Saturday market—held from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. from mid-November to mid-April—had been placing an “onerous burden” on Milwaukee County Parks due to costs involved in staffing the event.

Jennifer Casey, executive director The Fondy Food Center, which manages the winter market, sent a letter to county officials Friday “to share our desire for our market to remain in the Mitchell Park Domes Annex…After being told our future access would be denied, FFC’s Venue Search committee began researching over 70 alternatives. None of them have been shown to meet our needs.”

A statement issued this morning by Lipscomb said, "The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market is loved by visitors, county residents, small farmers and numerous vendors. Dozens of local businesses are sustained and strengthened by the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market which brings thousands of paying customers to the Domes Annex every Saturday for six months out of the year. Thanks to the farmers market, thousands of visitors spend their money here and enjoy an amenity within our Milwaukee County Park System. The Administration's seemingly profit-driven decision to cancel the public farmers market in favor of private events is shortsighted and lacks a broader public vision that benefits our diverse community.” Lipscomb implored: “I challenge them to reverse course and negotiate a new workable lease for the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market."

Supervisor Dimitrijevic added, "I proudly represent the nearby Southside neighborhoods, which lack access to affordable fresh fruit and vegetables. The winter farmers market at the Domes provides opportunities for our diverse community to escape the cold while eating healthier and supporting local businesses."

The public is welcome to attend the Parks Committee meeting at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, in Room 201-B, and an opportunity for public comment will be provided.

The meeting will be live streamed and archived via the County Legislative Information Center (CLIC).