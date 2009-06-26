David Obey: Serious about Earmarks

If this item in The Hill is to be believed, then Wisconsin Rep. David Obey is serious about keeping certain earmarksso-called monuments to meout of a spending bill.
Reportedly, Obey, the chair of the appropriations committee, and California Congresswoman Maxine Waters exchanged words on the floor of the House. Both accused each other of being out of line.
Then Obey shouted: Im not going to approve that earmark. That would be an LA employment training center that had been named after Waters.
Waters, the Hill story goes, went to go huddle with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. She could be overheard telling them: He touched me first.
Waters aide has said that Obey had pushed her.
Obeys aide said that Waters escalated the situation.
The chairman repeatedly tried to end the confrontation, the aide said.