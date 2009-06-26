David Obey: Serious about Earmarks

If this item in The Hill is to be believed, then Wisconsin Rep. David Obey is serious about keeping certain earmarksso-called monuments to meout of a spending bill.

Reportedly, Obey, the chair of the appropriations committee, and California Congresswoman Maxine Waters exchanged words on the floor of the House. Both accused each other of being out of line.

Then Obey shouted: Im not going to approve that earmark. That would be an LA employment training center that had been named after Waters.

Waters, the Hill story goes, went to go huddle with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. She could be overheard telling them: He touched me first.

Waters aide has said that Obey had pushed her.

Obeys aide said that Waters escalated the situation.

The chairman repeatedly tried to end the confrontation, the aide said.