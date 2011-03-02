Debt Refining Deadline Not a Big Issue, State Finance Director Says

Another Scott Walker lie!

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (that liberal rag!) the state capital finance director says that the state isn't in fiscal peril. Nor does it have a do-or-die bond refinancing deadline that, if missed, will require mass layoffs (or for the 14 Democratic senators to come home):

But the notion that the state needs to refinance the debt because it's broke and can't make its debt payments is "completely wrong," said Mr. [Frank] Hoadley, the state finance director. "This is about providing relief to the budget situation by rearranging the payments," over a longer period, he said. However, there are other ways to address Wisconsin's current fiscal year budget deficit of $137 million other than refinancing the debt, said Joshua Zeitz, municipal finance analyst for MF Global.

And then there's this: