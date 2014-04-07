Democratic Leaders Put Pressure on Kramer and Vos Over Assault Allegations

Seems like it was an open secret among state Republicans that state Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha) had a problem with women and alcohol. But they disregarded his bad, and potentially criminal, behavior and elected him to leadership anyway. They’ve since removed him from his leadership post, but Kramer remains in office.

Today, top Democratic Assembly leaders—Peter Barca, Sandy Pasch, Andy Jorgensen and JoCasta Zamarripa—sent letters demanding that Republicans take action. They’re asking Kramer to resign immediately, and requesting that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos form an ethics committee to examine potential sanctions against Kramer.

Here are their letters:

