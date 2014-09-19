Dontre Hamilton’s Family Names Names

×

UPDATE: Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn fired Christopher Manney on Oct. 15, using his name in his press conference announcement. Here's a reaction from Chris Ahmuty, executive director of the ACLU of Wisconsin:

"The Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) explanation about why they fired police officer Christopher Manney at their press was an important first step in improving police community relations. It was appropriate for the MPD to explain its reasons for firing Manney, who shot and killed Mr. Dontre Hamilton on April 30th in Red Arrow Park. However, during the Department’s ‘review of every aspect of the situation, from the handling of the original call for service to the dispatch of Officer Manney to his approach and contact with Mr. Hamilton to his ultimate use of force,’ they neglected to take into account a systemic reason for the incident. Milwaukee police made 181,513 traffic and pedestrian stops in 2011 and 197,893 stops in 2012. Improper, unnecessary stops, pat downs, and frisks can lead to bad consequences, so we need to address how and when the Department conducts those. To the extent that police department policies and practices contributed to an officer-involved fatal shooting, the MPD should change its policies and practices and not use the punishment of one or more officers to allow the MPD to escape its responsibilities.

The ACLU of Wisconsin will monitor this case to determine what changes the MPD needs to make to eliminate excessive use of force incidents. We encourage the Fire and Police Commission and Common Council to review this decision and exercise their oversight functi on."

At avery frustrating meeting of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Thursday evening,the family of DontreHamilton named the Milwaukee Police officer who fatally shot Hamilton inRed Arrow Park in April.

“ChristopherManney is the officer that shot my brother 14 times,” said Nathaniel Hamilton.

TheFPC, as well as MPD Chief Edward Flynn, sat stony-faced as the Hamilton familyand their supporters were given two minutes each to speak out about theirconcerns about the Hamilton investigation and police harassment of blackMilwaukeeans.

Thefamily is frustrated by the MPD’s and district attorney’s lack of transparency followingthe shooting of Hamilton.

Almostfive months after the incident, the incident report hasn’t been made public,nor has the name of the officer—until last night.

In ameeting with District Attorney John Chisholm, the Hamilton family learnedManney’s name, but was told that more tests needed to be done to verify detailsof the incident. One story floated around claims that Dontre Hamilton had beensleeping in Red Arrow Park, when he was awakened by the cop and then grabbed his baton and began attacking the officer.

NathanielHamilton said that the family was shown photos of Manney that indicated therewere no bruises.

“We sawthis man,” Hamilton said. “They showed us pictures of this man who accused mybrother of beating him with a baton. I asked District Attorney Chisholm did hesee any marks on this man. You know what he stated? ‘No.’ Did the family seeany marks on this man in the 360-[degree] body picture? No. No marks, nobruises, no anything. But this man’s investigation goes on to an outside agencyfor excessive use of force. But he has no bruises. The district attorney mighteven think that he has internal bruises.”

Hamiltonalso criticized Flynn for stating that Dontre Hamilton may have been an armedrobber, calling that allegation “a slap in the face.”

TheHamilton family and their supporters called for the resignation of Flynn andmade other demands, including the arrest of the MPD officer who shot Hamilton and an independentinvestigation of prosecutorial misconduct against DA Chisholm.