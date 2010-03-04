Doyle Blames Milwaukee for State’s $0 from the Fed’s Race to the Top: UPDATED

UPDATE:

Some sanity from state Rep. Tamara Grigsby and Rep. Christine Sinicki:

Mayoral Takeover of MPS is No Requirement for Race to the Top



Madison – Today, Representatives Tamara Grigsby (D-Milwaukee) and Christine Sinicki (D-Milwaukee) responded to the announcement that Wisconsin is not a Phase One finalist in the federal Race to the Top grant program.



“It is incredibly unfortunate that Wisconsin was not selected as a Phase One finalist in the Race to the Top competition,” Grigsby said. “School districts throughout Wisconsin are pinching every penny in order to provide a superior education to our children and Race to the Top funds would be helpful in meeting that goal. While today’s announcement is disappointing, it in no way lends credence to the desperate argument that the legislature must approve a mayoral takeover of Milwaukee Public Schools. Governor Doyle is correct that U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan has made it clear. Since the announcement of this competition, Secretary Duncan made it abundantly clear that mayoral takeover is in no way a factor when approving Race to the Top grants.”



Grigsby cited statements made by Kate Walsh, president of the nonprofit National Council on Teacher Quality, who advised several states on their Race to the Top applications. As early as November 2009, Walsh and others made it clear that Secretary Duncan might only include a handful of states in Phase One of the Race to the Top competition.



“We cannot treat this as a reason to shout ‘fire’ in a crowded theatre,” Sinicki added. “There are two rounds of competition for the Race to the Top program and I’m hopeful that we can review the suggestions made by Secretary Duncan and his department regarding our Phase One application, determine what’s best for Wisconsin, and move forward from there. Our children deserve the best education possible and our schools need to stay on the path of reform, but we need to rely on proven reforms that will really improve the quality of education in Wisconsin. No one supports the status quo, but mayoral takeovers just don’t work.”



Grigsby and Sinicki added that the 15 states selected as finalists were not surprising. Ten of the 15 states invited to visit Washington, D.C. received early assistance from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee all received early financial assistance from the Gates Foundation, which provided valuable professional support in the writing of the grant applications. While two-thirds of the Phase One finalists received early support from the Gates Foundation, few finalists are states that have endorsed mayoral takeover. New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C. are the only finalists that have endorsed unilateral control of large urban school districts.



“It is clear that an endorsement of mayoral takeover was not the driving force behind the Race to the Top finalists announced today,” Sinicki said. “What Wisconsin needs to do most is move beyond the divisive politics of this issue and focus on working together in order to create true education reform.”



“Improving the quality of education in Milwaukee is one of my top priorities,” Grigsby added. “We need to provide our children with the best education possible, which is the surest way to guarantee they become forward-looking participants in the global economy and that they have the good jobs which everyone in our state deserves. I continue to hope that all sides can come together to work toward that end.”

