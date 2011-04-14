Earth Day 2011 Activities

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful 2011 Great American Cleanup

Volunteers both young and old, as well as families, youth groups, schools, businesses and churches are invited to take part in the Keep America Beautiful 2011 Great American Cleanup in local community parks and rivers on Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Cleanup supplies will be provided. Participants should bring their own gloves, if available. Go to the website for locations and detailed instructions.

2011 Spring River Cleanup

The Milwaukee Riverkeeper's Spring River Cleanup will take place at 50 sites with about 4,000 volunteers) throughout Greater Milwaukee on Saturday, April 16th, from 9 a.m.-noon.

For more information or to sign up go to the Riverkeeper's website.

Riveredge Nature Center's Earth Day Work and Learn

Join the entire Riveredge Nature Center staff in activities that promote the health of our community and planet. Help prepare the beds and plant cool weather crops in the organic garden. Work as a habitat healer and conduct grounds cleanup and invasive species eradication. Help spruce up trails by trimming and chipping the existing trails. Split wood and stack for the center's maple syrup programs. Some indoor activities are also planned.

There are opportunities for groups, families and individuals of all ages to get involved. From 9 a.m.–noon. Contact Pat Fox-Schindler at (262) 375-2715 or volunteers@riveredge.us.

Riveredge Nature Center's Trash To Treasure: Practical Plastic Creations

Participate in a hands-on craft session to weave, knit or crochet plastic waste into treasures and discuss the problem of plastic and its over-use in packaging. No previous craft experience necessary. For adults and children ages 8 and up. Call (262) 375-2715 to pre-register. Fee: Adults $7, Children 8-12 $5.

Good Harvest Market to Donate to the Waukesha County Land Conservancy

Good Harvest Market is donating 5% of its sales on Saturday, April 16, to the Waukesha County Land Conservancy. Good Harvest is also rolling back its prices with a 5% discount on all of its products on that day. Customers will have the option of donating their savings to the Waukesha County Land Conservancy.

Good Harvest's 7th annual Earth Day Celebration features a scavenger hunt for the kids, flower plantings, a free movie viewing and many of their local vendors with free samples and demos. There will also be a cookout lunch featuring grilled chicken and portabella mushrooms. A schedule with the day's activities is available at goodharvestmarket.com.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

In Celebration of Earth Day

In Celebration of Earth Day offers family-friendly activities such as naturalist-led hikes, crafts from recycled materials and geo caching. Be among the first to attend, and adopt a tree to take home with you. Located at Boerner Botanical Garden in Whitnall Park from noon to 4 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

The State Budget and the Environment-Discussion

Anita Johnson from Citizen Action of Wisconsin will address the state budget and its impact on social, economic and environmental equity. Sponsored by the John Muir Chapter of the Great Waters Group of the Sierra Club. April 18, 7 p.m., Mayfair Mall community room, lower level Garden Suites, enter center east side door under movie theaters. Free.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Adopt-a-Beach Spring Kickoff Starts April 20

Join more than 10,000 volunteers throughout the Great Lakes states and clean up local beaches through May 4. Participants enhance beaches by picking up trash, and record their findings in a regional database. Volunteers also conduct water quality sampling and make science-based observationsall information that aids our effort to improve beach health. Find Wisconsin clean-ups at the Alliance for the Great Lakes' website.

Second Tosa Green Summit

The second biennial Tosa Green Summit will be held in the Lower Civic Center and Firefly Rooms of the Wauwatosa Public Library from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

New to the second biennial summit is a keynote presentation by David Petering of UWM's biochemistry department. Petering's presentation, "Sustainable Development? It is NOT an Option," will focus on understanding why our current economy is not sustainable with respect to the natural world and what ecology tells us about boundaries for sustainable life on Earth.

The event will also feature a roundtable discussion on the Wauwatosa Solar Co-op led by Mike Arney of the Green Neighbor program. The Tosa Green Summit will also raise awareness of the recently approved seven city energy committee recommendations for 2011. More than 25 exhibitors will have booths in the Firefly Room. Go to the Green Summit website for more information.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Free Bus Rides

Miller Lite Free Rides will be offered on all Milwaukee County Transit routes until 9 a.m. to encourage commuters to use alternative transportation, help reduce Milwaukee's carbon footprint and improve the environment. Schedule information is available by calling 1-800-FREE-RIDES (1-800-373-3743), texting "FREERIDE" to 30364 or by visiting MillerLiteFreeRides.com.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Habitat ReStore's Second Annual Recycled Art Contest

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is currently displaying entries for its second annual Recycled Art Contest as part of our 2011 Earth Day celebration. This contest was open to the community; its only rule was that all materials used must be from the ReStore. Customers may vote on which piece they like best at the store or check out and vote for the artwork online at milwaukeerestore.org, with the top five vote-getters receiving prizes. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 22, as part of the ReStore's Earth Day Celebration. All the entries are being auctioned off in a silent auction with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat's ReStore Earth Day celebration will continue on April 22 with green energy demonstrations, a free class on how to tile, a grilled luncheon and live music from Milwaukee alt-rockers Cheese. The festivities will culminate on Saturday, April 23, when everything in the store will be 50% off.

Eco-Puppet Parade

On April 22 from 5-7 p.m., at the Harley Davidson Museum Riverwalk (6th & Canal St., at the motorcycle statue) all are invited an eco-puppet parade. Festivities include an interfaith opening ceremony; remarks from Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Dr. Francisco Enriquez from the 16th St. Community Health Clinic on nature deficit disorder, Barb Agnew and Carrie Hennessy on butterfly protections; Rev. Will Brisco, President of MICAH. Musicians Tim Maher and Kristina Paris will perform.

24th Annual Earth Poets and Musicians Celebration

Join Jahmes Finlayson, Jeff Poniewaz, Suzanne Rosenblatt, Harvey Taylor, and Holly Haebig Wake for an evening of wisdom, passion and humor. From 7-10 p.m. at Urban Ecology Center-Riverside Park, 1500 E. Park Pl. Donations appreciated. Call to register, 964-8505.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Earth Day for Afternoon Nappers at Urban Ecology Center-Riverside Park

Kids five and younger can see a puppet show and take part in outdoor activities and crafts. Details: 10:30 a.m.-noon, at Urban Ecology Center-Riverside Park, 1500 E. Park Pl. Donations appreciated. Contact: 964.8505. Register by April 29.

Earth Day Festival at Urban Ecology Center-Washington Park

Activities include canoeing, self-guided bird walks, and hands-on science experiments; screen printing (bring your own shirt); food from some of Milwaukee's finest vendors; live performances by four bands; a special musical performance by participants of the Center's music and nature program. Buy a new membership and receive a 5- to 6- foot peach, pear, apricot or cherry tree. Details: Urban Ecology Center-Washington Park, 1859 N. 40th St., from noon to 4 p.m.

Earth Day Festival at Riverside Park

Everyone can celebrate Earth Day through music, rock climbing, nature walks, crafts, food and more. Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Urban Ecology Center-Riverside Park, 1500 E. Park Pl. Donations appreciated. Contact: 964.8505.

ONGOING EARTH DAY CELEBRATIONS

Volunteer and Celebrate Spring, Earth Day and National Volunteer Week

Volunteer Center of Greater Milwaukee, a service of the Nonprofit Center can connect you with some clean-up and Earth-friendly opportunities. Call 273-7887 or visit volunteermilwaukee.org.

Project Clean and Green Encourages Milwaukee Residents to Get Rid of Clutter

Milwaukee's Project Clean and Green, a citywide cleanup program, begins on Monday, April 11, and runs through Thursday, June 2. Due to holidays and furloughs, some zones start midweek instead of on Mondays. Residents can set out unlimited amounts of household debris on their designated Clean and Green pick up date. The regular garbage crews normally collect only one cubic yard of additional debris, about the size of an easy chair. Items that exceed the one cubic yard limit can be scheduled for pickup for a $50 charge. This charge is waived during the designated Clean & Green week for each zone.

Cart tags will be distributed two weeks prior to the Clean and Green week for each designated area. Go to the city's website for a map and cleanup schedule.