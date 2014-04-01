It’s Election Day. Vote. Polls Are Open Until 8 p.m.

The title says it all. It’s Election Day, so make your voice heard and head out to the polls. They’re open until 8 p.m., and you get that awesome sticker when you’ve cast your ballot.

You can find your polling place and sample ballot on the Government Accountability Board’s website. (Click on “regular voter” if you want to vote today.)

You don’t need a photo ID to vote in this election, and you can register today if you haven’t registered at your current address. Here’s some information from the GAB about voting and registration issues.

It’s a nonpartisan election with a few referenda here and there. In Milwaukee County, there’s a binding referendum on cutting the Milwaukee Board of Supervisors’ pay. It’s the tail end of a sweeping state-mandated reform that cut the board’s powers and its support staff. The Shepherd editorialized against it and asks that readers vote “no,