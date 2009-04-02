Election Developments

I know I’ve been focused on the right-wing Advocates for Student Achievement’s attempts to hijack the MPS board elections, but there’s a ton of interesting blog posts on the other very important races on the April 7 ballot. Here are a few that everyone should definitely check out:

Bill Christofferson, writing as Xoff at the indispensable One Wisconsin Now’s site, revealed that state Supreme Court candidate Randy Koschnick is getting his fuzzy math from Ms. Whallah! herself, Jessica McBride Bucher.

Tom Foley, of Illusory Tenant, has been having a field day not only with Koschnick’s false claims about Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson’s record, but WTMJ’s Charlie Sykes’ defense of Koschnick’s legal reasoning. Um… Foley’s a lawyer. I think I’d rather stick with his legal analysis. Sorry, Charlie.

Cory Liebmann at Eye on Wisconsin has been combing through the mess left by DPI candidate Rose Fernandez at the Wisconsin Coalition for Virtual School Families, the pro-privatization group she once headed. Liebmann also helpfully points out that Fernandez has absolutely no experience in education.

Folkbum has been tracking the hilarious claims by a Fernandez supporter, Aaron Rodriguez, at The Hispanic Conservative.

One Wisconsin Now has helpfully compiled the $5 million of links between Rose Fernandez and education profiteers.

And last, but certainly not least, is the anonymous but awesome investigative blogger SixandSevens who dug up the many bizarre activities of ASA, as well as ASA's internal e-mails. In S&S’s latest post, found at One Wisconsin Now, s/he analyzes the Journal Sentinel’s long history of opposing MPS Board President Peter Blewett (scroll to the bottom) and supporting his various opponents, culminating in the paper’s endorsement of ReDonna Rodgers. Wow. How did ASA puppeteer Bruce Thompson know in advance that JS would endorse Rodgers? Hm.... Rodgers’ campaign, you may remember, is the target of a complaint that’s being investigated by the DA’s office. But hey, even though JS reported Dan Bice has outlined the various legal and ethical problems faced by Rodgers and ASA as a result of S&S’s digging, the JS felt that Rodgers “would bring new blood to a board that desperately needs change.” The more things change, the more they stay the same, I guess.