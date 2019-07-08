Electric Scooters Bill Signed Into Law by Gov. Evers

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey Scooters in Milwaukee 1 Gov. Evers signed a bill into law Monday regulating electric scooters across the state.

The path to legalizing electric scooters in Milwaukee made a big step Monday as Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill regulating dockless scooters on roads and sidewalks. The bill allows local municipalities to control how they want to regulate the law.

The bipartisan measure says that scooters must weigh less than 100 pounds and be kept to 15 mph or less. It also says that local governments can control specifics such as where they can be parked or rode.

Milwaukee’s Common Council will discuss a bill Tuesday that would allow the city to participate in a pilot program, according to Mayor Tom Barrett. Barrett said electric scooters could possibly be seen on the streets of Milwaukee in the next few weeks.

“We want this to be a city where there are many modes of transportation,” said Barrett at a press conference Monday.

Scooters first made news in Milwaukee last year as the city banned their use because there was no state law regulating their use. Some aldermen were initially not in favor of scooters existing on Milwaukee’s streets. Although it’s unclear if the city will adopt the pilot program, Gov. Evers said this low cost form of transportation will be good for the state.

“This bill will expand transportation options for residents and visitors to Milwaukee and other communities across the state,” Gov. Evers said Monday.

