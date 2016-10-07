Elizabeth Warren Blasts Trump, Ryan and Johnson at Milwaukee Rally

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a “selfish little sleazeball” in a get-out-the-early-vote rally for Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold.

That’s not all: Trump’s “a small, insecure money-grubber who cares about no one but himself.”

And: “A pathetic, heartless bully, a man who will never be president.”

She also called out House Speaker Paul Ryan and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson—Feingold’s opponent on Nov. 8—for appearing tomorrow at a Walworth County event with Trump.

“That is party unity when those three show up,” Warren said. “That means that every ugly, racist, sexist, coarse, crude, hateful thing that Donald Trump has said has now flowed directly into the DNA of the Republican Party.”

She said that no matter how ugly Trump gets, Ryan and Johnson “are like puppies on a leash” with their candidate.

[Note: Warren made her remarks before the Washington Post disclosed video of Trump bragged about groping women and making horrifically lewd comments. Ryan has since disinvited Trump from the Walworth County event and VP candidate Mike Pence will appear instead.]

She also took aim at Johnson’s voting record in support of defunding Planned Parenthood, privatizing Social Security and his opposition to equal pay for women.

Warren’s pitch to the Democratic faithful wasn’t all full of jibes about the Republican Party. She had plenty of good things to say about Feingold and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, saying "she doesn't back down." She said Feingold was one of the few senators willing to take on the big banks and isn’t afraid of anyone.

Feingold, for his part, blasted the “Ronald and Donald Show,” saying that both men would be a “nightmare” for working and middle class families.

He promoted his and Clinton’s support for making college more affordable, protecting Social Security, enacting paid family leave and getting money out of politics.

He urged Wisconsinites to “vote like crazy” to repudiate the Republicans’ attempt to disenfranchise voters.

This year, courts are allowing Wisconsin to hold expanded early voting opportunities.

Starting next Monday through Friday, Nov. 5, Milwaukee residents can vote at three locations: the Zeidler Municipal Building Downtown, the Midtown Center on North 56th Street and West Capitol Drive, and the Forest Home Library at 1432 W. Forest Home Ave. Yes, you need to show a valid photo ID to vote. Get more information here.