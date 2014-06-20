Eric O’Keefe and Club for Growth John Doe Subpoena Targeted the Right-Wing Dark Money Network That Supported Scott Walker

×

Yesterday’s documentdump included the subpoena sent to the Wisconsin Club for Growth’s Eric O’Keefelast September. The judge presiding over the John Doe at the time, Barbara Kluka,signed off on it. (It’s Exhibit F in the big document released yesterday, ifyou want to check it out on your own.)

So what wereprosecutors looking at?



A who’s who ofright-wing operatives and the dark money groups they set up to conceal theiractivities.



Prosecutors wanted tosee all contracts, etc., set up with:

R.J. Johnson andAssociates: Johnson was working for both the Walker campaign and the WisconsinClub for Growth and appears to be the link between all of the groups.



Citizens for a StrongAmerica: This is the sham group operating out of a P.O. Box in Columbus, Wis.,by Johnson and his business partner, Deb Jordahl.



Coalition Partners,LLC: This appears to be a business operation set up by Johnson and Jordahl.



Doner FundraisingInc.: An Austin, Texas, fundraising group for conservative causes andcandidates, including Scott Walker. According to prosecutors, it was raisingfunds for Walker and Wisconsin Club for Growth.



Deborah Jordahl:Johnson’s business partner and frequent guest on Charlie Sykes' Sunday show.



Kate Doner: Principalat Doner Fundraising.



Kluka also signed offon correspondence between Wisconsin Club for Growth /O’Keefe regarding all of the 2011and 2012 recalls.



She also gave thegreen light to a request for all communications between Wisconsin Club for Growth/O’Keefeand:



Coalition Partners:Johnson and Jordahl’s entity.



R.J. Johnson andAssociates: The ringleader, allegedly, helmed by Walker’s longtime politicaladvisor and Wisconsin Club for Growth operative.



Citizens for a StrongAmerica: Johnson and Jordahl’s sham group.



William Eisner &Associates: A Hales Corners-based ad agency favored by Walker.



Nonbox: The ad agencythat Eisner and Associates morphed into about a decade ago.



Ten Capitol Inc. ofAshburn, Va.: Another ad agency.



WisconsinManufacturers and Commerce (MMAC): The state’s big business lobby thatprosecutors allege was part of the "criminal scheme." It spent heavily in the recalls insupport of the GOP agenda.



WMC-IssuesMobilization Council: The political arm of WMC.



MetropolitanMilwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC): Milwaukee’s chamber of commerce alsospent heavily in support of Walker’s agenda in the 2011 and 2012 recalls.



American Federationfor Children: The national group pushing for school vouchers. Its local leaderis Scott Jensen, who’d been accused of much of the things Walker is alleged tohave done but beat the rap.



Doner Fundraising:The Austin, Texas-based fundraiser for conservatives.



Americans forProsperity: Koch’s Astroturf group that spent heavily in support of Walker andthe GOP.



Club for Growth: Thenational group that apparently raised concerns about Johnson’s activities asfar back as 2009, when Walker hired Johnson to help run his gubernatorialcampaign.



Wisconsin Club forGrowth: Naturally.



Americans forProsperity-Wisconsin: Koch’s Astroturf group that spent heavily and mobilizedtea partiers in support of Walker.



American Crossroads:Karl Rove’s Super PAC. Walker bragged to Rove in an email thatJohnson was coordinating the campaign activities in Wisconsin.



League of AmericanVoters: Another Koch Astroturf group, helmed by Dick Morris.



Republican GovernorsAssociation (RGA): It dumped tons of money into the recalls on behalf of theGOP agenda.



Right DirectionWisconsin: The state arm of the RGA.



Republican StateLeadership Committee: This entity funds conservative candidates across thecountry and launched REDMAP, a project that helped to draw GOP-friendlylegislative districts across the country, including Wisconsin.



Committee to Elect aRepublican Senate: The Wisconsin-based campaign committee supporting GOPcandidates.



Wisconsin FamilyAction: The geniuses behind the state’s same-sex marriage ban.



Wisconsin Right toLife: The statewide anti-abortion group.



Wisconsin RecallAction Fund: The Milwaukee-based group spent an estimated $1.42 million on therecalls, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.



The Jobs First Coalition:Another independent dark-money group, this one tied to Scott Jensen and other Milwaukeeoperatives, that spent heavily in the recalls.



Ending Spending Inc.:Another national conservative group.



Friends of ScottWalker: Walker’s campaign committee.



Republican Party ofWisconsin: Another no-brainer.



United Sportsmen ofWisconsin: Another sham group involved in the recalls. It sent out phonyabsentee ballot mailers during the 2011 recalls.



It looks likeprosecutors were not only looking at how these groups coordinated, but, intrying to get at information from the ad agencies, they were looking at who wassigning the checks for the recall ads, as well as whose checking account wasthe source of the funds.



That said, just two or so months later, the next judge to preside over the case, Gregory Peterson, quashed the subpoenas sent to Wisconsin Club for Growth and other groups, including Walker's campaign committee.



I’ll have much moreon this in the coming days. Stay tuned.