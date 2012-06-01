EXCLUSIVE: Walker and Campaign Aides Copied on County Budget Listening Session Draft

Take a look at this email from April 2010.<br /><br />Notice anything funny about it?<br /><br />County administration chief Cindy Archer sent a draft of a county budget listening session PowerPoint to her personal account a few days before Walker\'s first 2011 budget listening session.<br /><br />She then forwarded it to some county staffers from her personal account “for review and comment.”<br /><br />Also included on this forward were a few of Scott Walker\'s campaign stafferscampaign manager Keith Gilkes and campaign spokeswoman Jill Bader. Republican political strategist RJ Johnson was also included.<br /><br />Who else?<br /><br /><strong>Scott Walker.</strong><br /><br />Don\'t tell me Walker didn\'t know that his county and campaign work were intimately connected.<br /><br />The other interesting take-away?<br /><br />Two of the county staffers on this emailKelly Rindfleisch and Tim Russellhave been charged with felonies.<br /><br />One, Fran McLaughlin, has been given immunity in the John Doe probe.<br /><br />The FBI raided the home of Cindy Archer, who sent this email, in September 2011.<br /><br />Think there are more emails like this out there? I do.<br /><br />