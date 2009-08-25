Feingold and Kohl Predict No Major Health Care Reform This Year

According to this report by the Lakeland Times, Sen. Russ Feingold predicted that Congress wouldnt pass health care reform before Christmasand perhaps wouldnt do it at all.
The Times quotes Feingold as telling his Iron County listening session crowd: Nobody is going to bring a bill before Christmas, and maybe not even then, if this ever happens," Feingold said. "The divisions are so deep. I never seen anything like that [sic]."
Feingolds prediction drew applause, the Times says, although Feingold apparently wasn't happy with his prognosis.
Feingold has stated his support for health care reform with a strong public option and hes worked on flexible state-based reform packages in the past. But he didnt commit to any proposal in Iron County, saying, "When I get a proposal I can look at it and decide whether I will support it."
Feingolds pessimism comes on the heels of Sen. Herb Kohls prediction in Eau Claire that major health reforms wont happen this year.
"It won't be earth-shattering; there are too many politics involved," Kohl said, according to the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
But Kohl told the New York Times that reform debate should continue in Congress: Having gotten to this point in the debate, we shouldnt just say lets settle and move on.