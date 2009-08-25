Feingold and Kohl Predict No Major Health Care Reform This Year

According to this report by the Lakeland Times, Sen. Russ Feingold predicted that Congress wouldnt pass health care reform before Christmasand perhaps wouldnt do it at all.

The Times quotes Feingold as telling his Iron County listening session crowd: Nobody is going to bring a bill before Christmas, and maybe not even then, if this ever happens," Feingold said. "The divisions are so deep. I never seen anything like that [sic]."

Feingolds prediction drew applause, the Times says, although Feingold apparently wasn't happy with his prognosis.

Feingold has stated his support for health care reform with a strong public option and hes worked on flexible state-based reform packages in the past. But he didnt commit to any proposal in Iron County, saying, "When I get a proposal I can look at it and decide whether I will support it."

Feingolds pessimism comes on the heels of Sen. Herb Kohls prediction in Eau Claire that major health reforms wont happen this year.

"It won't be earth-shattering; there are too many politics involved," Kohl said, according to the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.

But Kohl told the New York Times that reform debate should continue in Congress: Having gotten to this point in the debate, we shouldnt just say lets settle and move on.