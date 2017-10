Feingold and Kohl Predict No Major Health Care Reform This Year

According to this report by the Lakeland Times, Sen. Russ Feingold predicted that Congress wouldn’t pass health care reform before Christmas—and perhaps wouldn’t do it at all.

The Times quotes Feingold as telling his Iron County listening session crowd: “Nobody is going to bring a bill before Christmas, and maybe not even then, if this ever happens," Feingold said. "The divisions are so deep. I never seen anything like that [sic]."

Feingold’s prediction drew applause, the Times says, although Feingold apparently wasn't happy with his prognosis.

Feingold has stated his support for health care reform with a strong public option and he’s worked on flexible state-based reform packages in the past. But he didn’t commit to any proposal in Iron County, saying, "When I get a proposal I can look at it and decide whether I will support it."

Feingold’s pessimism comes on the heels of Sen. Herb Kohl’s prediction in Eau Claire that major health reforms won’t happen this year.

"It won't be earth-shattering; there are too many politics involved," Kohl said, according to the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.

But Kohl told the New York Times that reform debate should continue in Congress: “Having gotten to this point in the debate, we shouldn’t just say ‘let’s settle and move on.’”