Feingold and Kohl Push Back on WellPoint’s 17% Rate Hike

Wisconsin’s two senators, Russ Feingold and Herb Kohl, have sent a letter to WellPoint CEO Angela Braly, asking her to reconsider the giant insurer’s 17% rate hike on some individual insurance policies in Wisconsin.
While the hike isn’t as outrageous as WellPoint’s 39% increase in California, it’s still going to have a negative impact on more than 13,000 people in Wisconsin.
WellPoint, which owns the formerly nonprofit Blue Cross Blue Shield brand in the state, insures 17% of state residents. And it made an astounding $4.7 billion in profits last year alone.
While Feingold and Kohl have had the decency to act on behalf of Wisconsin consumers, not every member of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation has done so.
In fact, when presented with an opportunity to strike down giant insurers’ antitrust exemption, both Jim Sensenbrenner and Paul Ryan were among the 19 House members who took a pass.
And Scott Walker, perpetually running for governor, accepted $5,000 from WellPoint’s WELLPAC on Dec. 12, 2009, according to his campaign finance form filed with the state. I have serious doubts that Walker would do anything to protect Wisconsin residents from WellPoint’s irresponsible push for profits if he became governor.
Here’s Feingold and Kohl’s letter to Braly:
Angela Braly
President and CEO
WellPoint Inc.
120 Monument Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Dear Ms. Braly,
We are extremely troubled by the news that Wellpoint will significantly increase health insurance premiums for enrollees of certain individual-policy insurance plans sold through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin beginning April 1, 2010.
According to the January 12, 2010 filing with the Wisconsin Office of Commissioner of Insurance, Wellpoint intends to increase premiums for over thirteen thousand Wisconsinites who are currently enrolled in Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin Blue Access, Blue Economy, Blue Value, and Blue Preferred Plus plans by 17.2 percent.
This increase follows a record-setting profit year for Wellpoint, in which profits doubled to $4.7 billion in 2009. That same year, thousands of Wisconsinites lost their health insurance due to premium increases, dropped policies, or pre-existing conditions.
Wisconsinites are eager for health insurance relief. We cannot understand how these large increases in premiums are justified, and ask that you explain the rationale for placing such a heavy burden on policy holders. We hope that Wellpoint, which holds 17 percent of the individual market in Wisconsin, will reconsider this decision, taking into account how these higher rates would impact the many Wisconsinites who are struggling financially.
Sincerely,
Russell D. Feingold
Herb Kohl
United States Senate
United States Senate