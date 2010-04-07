Feingold v. Leinenkugel?

Wispolitics is reporting that outgoing state Commerce Secretary Dick Leinenkugel will likely announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate as a Republican trying to unseat Democrat Russ Feingold.

Well, at least he’s got name recognition…

It also shows how unhappy the Republicans are with their current declared candidates, Terrence Wall and David Westlake. Both have problems, perhaps even insurmountable problems: Wall is a gazillionaire who rarely pays income tax in the state, while Westlake is a virtual unknown. Both are trying to win the tea party crowd, which could pose a problem in the general election.

The situation is so dire that Republicans are hoping Tommy joins the fray. But like I stated early, Tommy’s not going to run. To do so he’d have to become one of 100 senators, and this former executive just isn’t used to being a team player. No, he’ll continue his work in the private sector, just like Sarah Palin is enjoying her life as a civilian.

So here comes Dick Leinenkugel to the rescue. Should make for an interesting primary season.

A few questions first: Can a member of the Doyle administration win a Republican primary? Will this finally quash the Tommy rumors? Must good Democrats give up their Summer Shandies and Leinie’s Reds? Say it ain’t so…