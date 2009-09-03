Fighting Bob Fest Is Back

The Robert La Follette-inspired gathering of progressives is returning to Baraboo on Sept. 12, with headliners including Jim Hightower, Blackwater investigator Jeremy Scahill, insurance industry whistleblower Wendell Potter, investigative journalist Greg Palast, Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Wisconsin speakers are well represented, and include Bob Fest organizer Ed Garvey, Congresswomen Tammy Baldwin and Gwen Moore, Lt. Gov. Barbara Lawton, Wisconsin Democracys Mike McCabe, rural development expert Stan Gruszynski, and many more.

Bob Fest will also feature breakout sessions on the attempted mayoral takeover of MPS and an appreciation of Belle La Follette and progressive women. Entertainment will be provided by the Piper Road Spring Band, the Namakagon String Band, Peter Leidy and the Raging Grannies.

For more information, go to www.fightingbobfest.org.