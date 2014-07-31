First Reactions to Today’s Big Supreme Court Rulings on Act 10, Voter ID and Domestic Partnership Registry

Governor Scott Walker's Reforms Upheldin All Supreme Court Cases

Madison –Today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld Governor Scott Walker's reforms inboth Act 10 and the voter ID law.

GovernorWalker released the following statement in response to the Wisconsin SupremeCourt’s affirmative rulings on Act 10 and voter ID:

Act 10has saved Wisconsin taxpayers more than $3 billion. Today’s ruling is avictory for those hard-working taxpayers.

Voter ID is a commonsense reform that protects the integrity of our elections. People need tohave confidence in our electoral process and to know their vote has beenproperly counted. We look forward to the same result from the federalcourt of appeals.

Rep. Barca Statement on Act 10 Ruling

“Wisconsin’s proudhistory of protecting workers rights is marred by Walker and Republicans’dismantling of collective bargaining for our public sector workers. Today’sSupreme Court ruling is extremely disappointing for the teachers, nurses,prison guards, and other professionals who serve the public each day.

“Under the new lawnot even working conditions, much less worker safety, are being bargained.Since Act 10, we have learned that in many cases workers are no longerregularly meeting with management to discuss safety issues, which puts them andthose they serve at risk.

“Collectivebargaining is vital to securing workers’ rights and helping maintain a strongmiddle class in Wisconsin and in America. My fellow Democrats and I willcontinue to fight to protect the middle class and ensure every working familycan have a fair shot at economic security.

“Our battle tomaintain a middle class continues. From advancing more than two dozen jobsbills to voting to raise the minimum wage to ensuring our citizens have accessto affordable health care, we will continue to promote the middle class.”

State Senator Mary Lazich’s Statement aboutWisconsin State Supreme Court Decision Upholding 2011 Wisconsin Act 10

“Today’s WisconsinState Supreme Court ruling upholding 2011 Wisconsin Act 10 provides reassuranceto all Wisconsinites that Wisconsin State Government finances are permitted toremain on a stable path.”

“At the time of a$3.6 billion deficit, Act 10 prevented layoffs, provided job security, putWisconsin state government’s finances on a stable track, and prevented run-awaygovernment and run-away taxation.”

Statement from Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen onToday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court Opinions

“Since the historicevents of 2011, I have been dedicated to defending Act 10 and Wisconsin’s VoterID law. Today, the Supreme Court has completely upheld these laws. Thedecisions settle important state policy and serve to strengthen ourconstitutional democracy. I applaud the hard work and diligence of ourattorneys and staff who also did their duty.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chris Larson on EqualityCourt Ruling

“Everyone should havethe opportunity to live their lives freely and happily, and a cornerstone ofthis basic right is that everyone should be afforded equal protections underour laws.

“This fundamentaltenet was reinforced by Judge Crabb’s historic ruling in June againstWisconsin’s unconstitutional and discriminatory marriage equality ban.

“I’m happy the courtsided with our basic rights, freedoms, and opportunities on this casetoday. Similarly, it’s time for Wisconsin Republicans to stop wasting ourmoney on defending policies that promote inequality, foster discrimination, andunconstitutionally limit the rights and freedoms of our fellow Wisconsinites.”

Statement from League of Women Voters of Wisconsin

“We are disappointedthat a majority of Wisconsin Supreme Court justices did not agree with theLeague of Women Voters or the growing numbers of federal judges who haverecently found that strict voter ID laws are more likely to prevent thousandsof qualified citizens from voting than to deter the extremely small number ofpotential illegal votes.

In a sharply wordeddissent, Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson wrote: ‘Today the court follows noJames Madison--for whom Wisconsin's capital city is named--but rather JimCrow...’

“The Wisconsin Leagueof Women Voters is proud to have won an early injunction in our challenge tothe voter ID law, helping ensure that no eligible voter was disenfranchised bythe law through seven elections, including the 2012 Presidentialelection.

“The League stresses that the voter ID law is still blocked by afederal court injunction. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman got it right when he wrotethat there is no evidence of in-person voter impersonation having occurred inWisconsin, and a person would have to be “insane” to attempt it. Yet anestimated 300,000 currently registered Wisconsin citizens do not possess one ofthe short list of acceptable IDs allowed by the Wisconsin voter ID law.

“We thank everyonewho supported our lawsuit financially and through volunteer advocacy. With yoursupport the League will continue to work to ensure that our elections are free,fair and accessible to all eligible Wisconsin voters. Thank you for helping tomake democracy work in Wisconsin!”

Lambda Legal on behalf of Fair Wisconsin on DomesticPartnership Registry Decision

“We’re thrilled thatWisconsin same-sex couples can keep the limited but very important protectionsthat the domestic partnership registry grants them,” said Christopher Clark,counsel for Lambda Legal. “The statute is clearly constitutional, and theSupreme Court of Wisconsin agreed with us. Gay and lesbian couples in Wisconsinno longer have to fear that the protections they have will be taken away byunnecessary anti-gay legal action.

“We also look forwardto the day – fast approaching – when Wisconsin will join its neighbors to thesouth and west and the growing number of states across the country wheresame-sex couples have the freedom to marry, rendering limited domesticpartnership registry unnecessary. Wisconsin same-sex couples are entitledto the full range of legal protections that only marriage provides,” Clarkadded.

“The Wisconsin StateLegislature created the domestic partnership registry in accordance with thelaws of the state, and we’re glad that we can finally move on from this longand unnecessary battle. We’re happy for the thousands of same-sex couples inWisconsin that need the domestic partnership registry to protect themselves andtheir families.” said Katie Belanger, President and CEO of Fair Wisconsin.“Wisconsin’s gay and lesbian couples can now rest a little easier, and we’rethankful for that. We must now continue to focus our attention on securing thefreedom to marry for same-sex couples in Wisconsin.”