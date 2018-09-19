Five Doors Open Milwaukee Hidden Gems

× Expand Doors Open Milwaukee, which gives the public opportunities to venture into 171 buildings and sites all across Milwaukee, will take place this Saturday and Sunday.

With drastic changes in racial makeup and income from zip code to zip code, Milwaukee is commonly referred to as one of the most segregated cities in America. However, many community leaders, programs and events are trying to change this. Doors Open Milwaukee is one of those events.

This weekend, Doors Open Milwaukee will celebrate their eighth year of opening up buildings and sites across the city that would normally be closed to the public. Doors Open, which is hosted by Historic Milwaukee, anticipates more than 26,000 people will take advantage of the event, touring everything from the U.S. Bank building to the historic Ambassador Hotel.

A 2017 survey found that 66% of attendees visited a neighborhood they were unfamiliar with, while 59% said their opinion of the neighborhood improved because of the event. In 2016 and 2017, the program featured sites in Lindsay Heights, Layton Boulevard West, Clark Square and Sherman Park. This year, Doors Open features sites along Martin Luther King Drive and Historic Mitchell Street.

With nearly 175 locations to discover, some sites might get lost in the mix. That’s why we’ve picked a few unique locations on the often overlooked north and south sides of Milwaukee to check out.

Alice’s Garden Urban Farm

2136 N. 21st St.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Alice’s Garden, named after Alice Meade-Taylor—a former Executive Director of Milwaukee County Extension who had a passion for building neighborhoods—is a neighborhood garden working to educate others about sustainable food. There will be free tours each day at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. You can also buy food grown directly from the garden or eat your own food under their beautiful patio in the center of the garden.

America’s Black Holocaust Museum

401 W. North Ave.

Saturday, noon- 5 p.m.

This museum, which was founded by lynching survivor Dr. James Cameron, will show the history of African American’s in America. Exhibits will discuss the slave trade, auction blocks and the civil rights movement, among many other topics. The museum is set to open this fall, but visitors will have access to the building’s foyer and community room.

Milwaukee Public Library – Mitchell Street Branch

906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The building which is now home to the newest branch of the Milwaukee Public Library wasn't always this beautiful, as the redeveloped Hill’s Building is now home to Milwaukee’s largest library. Visitors can venture into Studio M, a community makerspace in the lower level of the library. Visitors can also enjoy the fireplace located in the reading area as well.

Lopez Bakery and Restaurant

1100 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

If you get hungry during your adventures check out Lopez Bakery and Restaurant on the south side. This family business has been open since 1973 but has only been located in this building since 1996. The building used to be inhabited by Walgreens and WE Energies, but now belongs to Jorge Lopez and his wife. It features a beautiful mural inside the building. “It brings in a different crowd, and people who don't come down to this part of town,” said Lopez “This is our stomping ground.”

Basilica of St. Josaphat

2333 S. 6th St.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Although it’s easily seen from I-94, it’s likely that not many know about the storied history of this Milwaukee landmark. It was modeled after St. Peter's Basilica in Rome and features one of the largest copper domes in the world. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors can venture inside and learn more about the specific history of this amazing site.

You can learn more about Doors Open Milwaukee here: http://www.doorsopenmilwaukee.org/