Get Back to School

All MPS schools will be open Wednesday, May 6

Health Commissioner cancels closure orders

All MPS schools will be open on Wednesday, May 6, according to a Milwaukee Health Department decision that reversed orders that would have kept 17 MPS sites locked through the end of this week.

The closures of 17 MPS schools over the past six days by Milwaukee’s top health official had sidelined more than 10,000 students, idled over 1,000 workers, and put events such as Advanced Placement exams and softball games on hold.

There are no limitations on events or activities involving MPS students and staff. This will mean proms, graduations, and sporting events are back on as scheduled. Yellow school buses will run as scheduled. MPS Recreation will resume full program operations on Wednesday May 6th. This includes all children and adult enrichment, aquatics, driver education, sports programs and leagues, outdoor education, therapeutic recreation, senior programs and all other community recreation programs. “Attend any of these events, as long as you are feeling well,” said Kathleen Murphy.