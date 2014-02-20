GOP Chair Reince Priebus Slipped Confidential Info to Walker Campaign

It was no secret that the state Republican Party favored Scott Walker in his 2010 primary bid against former Congressman Mark Neumann.

But this newly unearthed email shows that Reince Priebus, then the head of the state GOP and now the chair of the national Republican Party, was siding with Walker as well.

He sent confidential Neumann campaign strategy to Walker and R.J. Johnson—Walker’s campaign advisor and the spokesman for the Club for Growth.

Walker, of course, passed it on to his county administrator, Cindy Archer. She sent it to Walker’s chief of staff, Tom Nardelli, and his deputy, Kelly Rindfleisch.

Other than R.J. Johnson, none of these actors were working—officially, at least—for Walker’s campaign.

If I were a Republican candidate, I certainly wouldn't trust Reince Priebus with my secrets.