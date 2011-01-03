GOP Circulates Bills to End Same Day Voter Registration and More

Think the state Republicans are solely focused on creating jobs?

Hmm…

According to the 15 bills already being circulatedby Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowocjobs aren’t always front and center.

Take the one that would allow 12 year olds to ride their ATVs in an expanded area, or the proposal to create a statute to crack down on “spa bandits,” or permitting off-duty police officers to carry guns on school property….

And I'm really having a hard time understanding how ending same-day voter registration would make Wisconsin "open for business."

You be the judge:

LRB 0408/1: Battery to a Witness

LRB 0408/1 seeks to increase penalties for battering or threatening to harm a witness in a criminal case and makes it easier for prosecutors to hold criminals responsible for these crimes. These concerns are particularly prevalent in domestic violence cases. LRB 0408/1 would also change the law so prosecutors would no longer have to prove the defendant battered or threatened a witness because that person was a witness, but will only have to prove that the defendant has a charge pending against him/her and knows or should have known that the person he/she battered or threatened is a witness to a crime.

LRB 0364/1: OWI Blood Draw Costs

LRB 0364/1 would require convicted drunk driving offenders to reimburse the law enforcement agency any costs associated with acquiring a blood sample ad administering a blood test or analysis. The legislation would also require the law enforcement agency to inform each person from whom an officer wishes to obtain a blood sample that the person will be responsible for the associated costs if convicted.

LRB 0345/1: Repeal Prohibition on Sunday Sales of a Motor Vehicle

In an effort to promote commerce and bolster our state’s economy, I will be introducing LRB 0345/1 which will repeal the statutory provision that prohibits a motor vehicle dealer from being open on Sunday. Please be aware that the definition of “motor vehicle” also includes on-road motorcycles.

LRB 0390/1 Property Tax Exemption for Certain Machinery and Tangible Personal Property Used to Conduct Research

LRB 0390/1 would create a real and personal property tax exemption for machinery and other tangible personal property used for qualified research by persons engaged primarily in manufacturing or biotechnology in this state. This exemption would not apply to those facilities that conduct embryonic stem cell research.

LRB 0405/1: Sex Offenders on School Property

LRB 0405/1 would prohibit a sex offender registrant from being on school grounds (public or private) unless the registrant notifies the school. Registered sex offenders with a child attending the school would only be required to notify school officials at the beginning of each academic year that he or she is a registered sex offender that he or she has a child enrolled at the school.

LRB 0403/1: Domestic Violence No Contact Order Violations

Section 968.075(5) of the Wisconsin Statutes specifies a 72-hour ‘no contact’ requirement following arrests for domestic violence. However, a violation of this no contact provision is only a forfeiture of up to $1,000. Such a violation should be a crime instead of a civil forfeiture.

LRB 04203/1 has been drafted to impose a criminal penalty of a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment for up to nine months or both.

LRB 0413/1: ATV Operation by Minors

Under current law, a minor under the age of 12 may operate an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) only if the minor either is operating the ATV under adult supervision for an agricultural purpose or is operating a small ATV on a Department of Natural Resources-designated ATV trail and is subject to continuous verbal direction or control by a parent.

LRB 0413/1 would also allow a minor under the age of 12 to operate a small ATV on an ATV route that is directly connected to an ATV trail or on the frozen surface of bodies of water that are open to the public under the continuous direction or control by a parent or guardian. An ATV route is a sidewalk or part of a highway designated for use by ATVs while an ATV trail is a corridor designated for ATV use that is away from a highway.

LRB 0470/1: Exemption for Residential Elevators and Material and Personnel Hoists

During the 2005-06 session, Assembly Bill 358 was enacted (2005 WI Act 456) which authorized the Department of Commerce to regulate the installation, alteration, operation and inspection of elevators, escalators, lifts and hoists (conveyances) that move people or things and administered a safety code that is applicable to these conveyances. The law also specified that contractors and mechanics installing, altering and repairing these conveyances and inspectors of these conveyances must be licensed by the Department of Commerce as well as obtain the proper permits for installation or repair. The intent of the original law was to create standards for elevators operated and used in public buildings. However, a Substitute Amendment adopted late in the legislative process also included the licensing and permitting of stairway chair lifts or other types of lifts used in private residential units.

LRB 0470/1 would exclude stairway chair lifts or other types of lifts and hoists used in private residential units from the permitting and licensing requirements. However, these types of conveyances would not be exempt from requirements currently contained in the Safety Code.

LRB 0404/1: Arrest Authority for Civil Forfeitures

Arrest authority for state forfeitures is lacking in the Wisconsin Statutes. There is statutory authority for arrests for state crimes, municipal ordinance violations and non-criminal traffic offenses. However, there is no authority to arrest for state, civil forfeitures. This is a gap in state law that should be addressed in the event our law enforcement officers be held civilly liable for “false arrest” while enforcing state forfeiture offenses. LRB 0404/1 was drafted for the purpose of granting authority to law enforcement to make arrests for activities punishable by civil forfeiture. A copy of LRB 0404/1 is attached for your reference.

LRB 0032/1: Retail Theft/Flea Market Sales

Under current law, the penalty for retail theft varies according to the value of the merchandise taken. Retail theft is a Class G felony if the value of the merchandise is more than $10,000, a Class H felony if the value of the merchandise is more than $5,000 but not more than $1,000, a Class I felony if the value of the merchandise is more than $2,500 but not more than $5,000, and a Class A misdemeanor if the value of the merchandise is not more than $2,500.

LRB 0032/1 changes the penalties so that retail theft is a Class I felony if the value of the merchandise is more than $1,500 but not more than $5,000. The legislation also requires a person selling certain merchandise at a flea market or similar facility to have proof that the person owns the merchandise and to make the proof available to a law enforcement officer for inspection. “Proof of ownership” entails: the name, address and telephone number of the supplier of the merchandise, the name and address of the person that received the merchandise and a description of the merchandise. Violators are subject to a fine up to $500, up to 30 days imprisonment or both.

LRB 0434/1: Same Day Voter Registration Repeal

Voter registration in our country helps to ensure that qualified electors are allowed to vote and to prevent ineligible persons from voting. Under current law in Wisconsin, voter registration by mail must be delivered to the office of the municipal clerk or board of election commissioners or postmarked no later than 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday preceding the election. In addition, voters in Wisconsin may also register in person at the proper polling place or other designated location on election day. This same day registration practice has led to alleged fraudulent registration of ineligible voters. In an effort to eliminate the potential for voter fraud, I have drafted legislation that would repeal the same day voter registration law and require that the deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the tenth day preceding the election. The bill does permit an elector who changes his or her name or who moves to a new residence within the same ward or, if a municipality is not divided into wards, within the same municipality, to update his or her registration at the proper polling place or other designated location on election day.

LRB 0434/1 would also activate certain requirements under the National Voter Registration Act (commonly referred to as the “motor voter law”) from which Wisconsin is currently exempt. Primarily, these requirements include simultaneous voter registration with motor vehicle driver’s license applications and renewals, voter registration at any office that provides public assistance, voter registration at any office that primarily provides state-funded services to persons with disabilities and voter registration at armed forces recruiting offices.

LRB 0260/1: Theft of Services Statute

The creation of a “theft of services” statute in Chapter 943 would address situations like the “spa bandit” who obtained expensive grooming services (tanning, waxing, massages, nail treatments, etc.) at several spas in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and then absconded without paying. The regular theft statute only applies to tangible objects and money. LRB 0260/1 would prohibit a person from fraudulently obtaining a service from a service provider and would mirror law already on the books in Illinois. A copy of LRB 0260/1 is attached for your reference.

LRB 0420/1: Sales and Use Tax Exemption for Residential Electricity and Natural Gas Use

Under current law, residential electricity and natural gas sold for residential use during the months of November-April is exempt from the sales and use tax. However, the remaining months of the year are subject to the sales and use tax.

In an effort to lower the cost of energy for Wisconsin residents, I am introducing LRB 0420/1 which would extend the existing sales and use tax exemption on electricity and natural gas to the full calendar year.

LRB 0402/2: Permitting Off-Duty Law Enforcement Officers to Carry Firearms on School Property

Under current law, a person is prohibited from possessing or discharging a firearm in or on the ground of a school or within 1,000 feet of a school. Current law also exempts law enforcement officers and state-certified commission wardens if the officers or wardens are acting in their official capacity or are “on duty”. LRB 0402/2 would also include in this exemption off duty law enforcement officers as well as exempting all retired law enforcement officers who meet certain criteria and qualifications for carrying a firearm.

LRB 0407/1: Requiring a Two-Thirds Vote to Increase Taxes

Attached is a copy of LRB 0407/1 – a Joint Resolution (first consideration) which seeks to amend our State Constitution to require a two-thirds majority vote in the Assembly in order to increase the rate of the state sales tax, income tax, franchise tax or increase any fees.