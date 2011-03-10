GOP Just Stuck a Fork in the Middle Class

And it’s a wrap. After weeks of stalling, illegal maneuvers in the state Legislature, flat-out lies from the governor and his allies and near-historic numbers of protesters, Wisconsin Republicans stripped the middle class of their rights.

That’s what they were elected to do, right?

Hardly.

By now it’s well known that Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans never mentioned anything about busting unions during last year’s campaign.

Nothing. Nada.

Yet they will continue to lie about being elected to do just that.

No status quo for them.

I tried to watch today’s action on the floor of the Assembly, but, like just about everyone else out there, couldn’t, due either to limited bandwith or maybe the gods just didn’t want us to watch it and weep.

I did see a few moments, though. Rep. Peter Barca, who’s been such a strong advocate these past few weeks, denouncing Assembly Majority Leader Jeff Fitzgerald, saying to the gathered Republicans, “Your speaker’s judgment is impaired.”

Barca was unable to remove Fitz from his position as speaker.

Then Fitz himself, practically foaming at the mouth, trying to justify his actions. He, and his brother, remind me of every insecure, immature frat boy who has to put down others to make them feel better about themselves. It’s the snide, snarky attitude, combined with an unappealing Wisconsin accent (there are some appealing, even charming, Wisconsin accents, but Fitz doesn’t have one) that sends me over the edge. An empty suit having a full-throttle temper tantrum when he doesn’t get his way.

Walker, of course, was too cowardly to be in Madison, either yesterday or today. He’s remaining cloistered among his greatest fansthe credentialed media, although I’m beginning to think that he may have lost them, too.

Telling, of course, that the first press release I got about the passage of the billafter Fitzgerald’sthen Americans for Limited Government, a crackpot libertarian front group run by a gazillionaire. Oh joy.

There’s only one thing left to do, of course, unless you like living in FitzWalkerstan. This. And then this.