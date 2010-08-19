Got Flood Damage? The City Wants to Hear from You

Do you live in the city of Milwaukee? Did you have flood damage in one of your sleeping spaces? Then the city wants to hear from you.

As you know, Gov. Jim Doyle is appealing FEMA’s decision not to provide relief to individual homeowners who suffered damage during July’s big storm.

So the city wants to gather more information about how badly homes were damagedspecifically, if you had a “sleeping space” that was damaged (not just a basement). The city is taking a survey and wants to hear from you to get information to use in the appeal.

Here’s the official release:

City of Milwaukee Announces Survey Push in Preparation for FEMA Appeal

In response to historic flooding throughout Milwaukee County on July 22, 2010, the State of Wisconsin made an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). While FEMA did make a declaration granting assistance for damage to schools and public property, it did not grant emergency status for individual assistance. Governor Doyle is appealing that decision, but the City of Milwaukee must work to arm that appeal with as much appropriate data as possible.

To that end, we are collecting information on damage to sleeping spaces, as part of the appeal process. Basements are NOT considered living units (even if they are furnished) unless they served as sleeping spaces. (This specifically means flooded basements in which individuals are or had been sleeping).

The City of Milwaukee is partnering with non-profits, community groups and neighborhood associations – especially in those areas hardest hit by the flood – to distribute surveys of homes with sleeping spaces that were damaged as a result of flooding. If you live in an area that suffered severe flooding, you will likely see people conducting surveys. NO ONE CONDUCTING THIS SURVEY WILL ENTER YOUR HOME. (However, an official FEMA representative may have to enter a home to verify the survey at a later date). Survey signatures serve as a type of affidavit, so it is not necessary for homes to be entered at the time of survey completion.

If your basement or flooded area served as a sleeping space for someone in your home, and you are concerned about not being counted via our public survey, we ask that you be counted for the city’s FEMA appeal by doing one of the following:

1. Call your alderman (414-286-2221), and he or she will arrange for you to fill out a survey, or

2. Come to the City of Milwaukee City Hall Rotunda (200 E. Wells St.) during one of two designated times; the survey takers will be stationed in the rotunda TOMORROW (Friday, Aug. 20), from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Saturday (Aug. 21) morning, from 9 a.m. to Noon.