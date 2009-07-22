Growing Power Gets Oprah's Seal of Approval

America’s best businesswoman, Oprah Winfrey, has recognized the genius of Will Allen’s Growing Power. The inventive, inspiring urban farmer is featured in this month’s O magazine (after being profiled in the New York Times magazine earlier this month, and a full four years after gracing the Shepherd’s cover). Allen, his staff and the supporters of Growing Power earn their praise day after day, tending to their amazing farm and giving back to the community.

If you haven’t stopped by Growing Power yet, take a tour. You’ll be amazed. And pick up some of their worm-created organic fertilizer. I used it on my veggie garden earlier this spring, and my plants are busting out all over. I know they’d be half their size if I hadn’t used those worm castings. Thanks, Will!