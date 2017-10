Yeah!

Growing Power’s Will Allen is slated to appear with First Lady Michelle Obama tomorrow as she kicks off her campaign to fight childhood obesity.

Michelle couldn’t have picked a better guy to help her out.

Will’s been an inspiration to Milwaukeeans as he’s led the effort to reclaim city land for urban farms (and fisheries). He’s a true genius, an innovator and natural leader.

Congrats, Will, and the rest of your Growing Power allies.