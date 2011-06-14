Guns in the Parks? Plus Beer?

×
This afternoon the state Senate is slated to take up the concealed carry bill.
Hopefully, members—including state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills)—will have time to read a letter from Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick and Milwaukee County Parks Director Sue Black before they vote on the bill.
They're warning Darling and her fellow lawmakers that the bill before them has one overlooked but nevertheless dangerous provision:
We'll see later today if Darling and her fellow Republicans are really concerned about public safety, or whether they're so focused on placating their gun-owning base that they'll allow drunks to run amok in our parks—with guns.
Hopefully, members—including state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills)—will have time to read a letter from Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick and Milwaukee County Parks Director Sue Black before they vote on the bill.
They're warning Darling and her fellow lawmakers that the bill before them has one overlooked but nevertheless dangerous provision:
It has been brought to our attention that legislators have amended the original proposal to specify that individuals taking concealed weapons into a bar would be prohibited from drinking alcohol on the premises but this carrying and consumption restriction would not apply within parks owned by local governments. Allowing the consumption of alcohol and the carrying of concealed weapons in the densely populated Milwaukee County urban park system is a recipe for disaster. Beer and concealed weapons simply should not mix with family picnics and babies.
On a hot day, Milwaukee County parks along Lincoln Memorial Drive are crowded with thousands of people, young and old, seeking refuge from the heat by enjoying the oasis along the lakefront. It is the duty of elected and sworn officials to protect those who congregate on public land. It is unclear how Milwaukee County, as a local government, would managed the enhanced security risk of a law that seeks to permit the carrying of concealed weapons into the parks.
[…] Your assistance is requested in forwarding and adopting an amendment that would grant local elected officials the specific statutory authority to restrict the carrying of concealed weapons into the Milwaukee County parks system.
We'll see later today if Darling and her fellow Republicans are really concerned about public safety, or whether they're so focused on placating their gun-owning base that they'll allow drunks to run amok in our parks—with guns.