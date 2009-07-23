Hate Is in the Air

Frequent Jerk of the Week Julaine Appling is continuing her crusade against any sort of tolerance shown to same-sex couples. She’s filed suit against the governor for his budget provision that creates a domestic partnership registry and grants registered couples a mere 43 rights. Appling thinks that the horrid—and possibly unconstitutional—ban on same-sex marriage bars the state from setting up this type of registry.

We saw this coming, obviously, even though Appling and her conservative cohorts made multiple promises that the amendment wouldn’t take away all rights from same-sex couples.

So, Julaine, since you're a good Christian woman, ask yourself this: Would Jesus lie to manipulate voters?

I don’t think so.