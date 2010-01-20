Helping Haiti

Have you taken time out to help Haiti?
Some options:
Text HAITI to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the American Red Cross
Text HAITI to 20222 to make a $10 donation to the William J. Clinton Foundation
American Red Cross
The Salvation Army
Mercy Corps
Doctors Without Borders
The David Barnett Gallery (1024 E. State St.) will donate a portion of its sale of Haitian art to the Red Cross during this weekend’s Gallery Hot Art Exhibition (Friday, Jan. 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Remember that scammers like to take advantage of well-intentioned folks during a crisis. Here’s some advice from the Better Business Bureau.