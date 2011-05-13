Herb Kohl Bows Out: Who's In?

Longtime Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl will announce within minutes that he won't run for re-election in 2012.

That, of course, piles on even more political chaos in a state that's been badly shaken in recent months. Kohl, while never the most limelight-seeking senator, still maintained high levels of popularity around the state. I mean, a 50% approval rating, with only 30% disapproving, is practically walking on water in this political climate.

Regardless, he's calling it a day.

So who will step in?

The obvious contender for Democrats is former Sen. Russ Feingold, who never should have lost his seat last year. Jud is reporting that Feingold will announce that he's in either today or tomorrow.

Feingold has been actively keeping up his political profile since his November defeat, mainly as a Scott Walker antagonist during the collective bargaining debacle. I had assumed that Feingold would run against Walker in an anticipated recall next year, since he has access to money, is a household name statewide, and seems like the ultimate anti-Walker in thought, deed and action. And I think more than a few people really regret letting Ron Johnson win last year. Instead of Feingold, Wisconsin now has an empty suit whose first act upon taking office was to hire a former defense lobbyist as his chief of staff.

So if Feingold steps in, will that force other Democrats to steer clear? Or will an open seat in the Senate be too tempting for them? The Senate would be a natural progression for Congresswomen Tammy Baldwin and Gwen Moore as well as Congressman Ron Kind, if they're interested. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett may want to flirt with another statewide run and could be popular with those who have buyers' remorse from November.

But if Walker is facing a recall next spring, the Democrats will need another state-known candidate in addition to the candidate for U.S. Senate. Perhaps one of the members of Congress will want to make a run at the governor's mansion—without jeopardizing their own seat—instead.

Kohl's departure also provides a huge pick-up opportunity for Republicans as well. My first thought goes to Congressman Paul Ryan, who, although polarizing throughout the country (outside of the tea party) thanks to his plan to privatize Medicare, is popular in the state—largely thanks to an adoring Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which just can't write anything critical about the guy and continues to promote the myth that he is an Ayn Rand-inspired economic whiz kid.

Other Republicans? Hmmmm… Scott Walker is too much of a control freak to be just one of 100 senators, I think. Sensenbrenner doesn't have a big run in him. Congressmen Sean Duffy and Reid Ribble are just learning how to deal with D.C. Tom Petri is a cipher.

So that leaves us with a state legislator, someone in business or an old pol who's looking for work. Let the Tommy Thompson rumors begin….