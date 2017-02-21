Hey Wisconsin: Vote!

× Expand Thinkstock

In case you missed it, today is Election Day for the primary races for nonpartisan offices. Here’s what you need to know:

Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your polling place, voter registration info and sample ballot at MyVoteWi.gov. You need to be registered at your current address; if you moved since you last voted, you’ll need to bring proof of residency and register in your new polling place today.

Yes, you need to show a valid ID to cast a ballot. To learn more about this requirement, go to BringItWisconsin.com. If you don’t have a valid ID to vote, you can cast a provisional ballot, which will only be counted if you can produce an ID by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. The election officials at your polling place can help you out.

In Milwaukee, there are few races on the ballot, but it’s still worth your time to exercise your constitutional right to vote.

The biggest election is the statewide race for state superintendent for public instruction. The Shepherd endorsed the incumbent, Tony Evers, for this race. The top two vote-getters will appear on the April 4 general election ballot.

City of Milwaukee residents will also vote for Branch 1 of the Milwaukee Municipal Court. There are four candidates on this ballot and the top two vote-getters will appear on the April 4 ballot. You can get all of their information here, where they answered the Shepherd’s candidate questionnaire. The Shepherd endorsed the three challengers in this race. You can cast a vote for one candidate.

If you live in the city and need more information, the city’s Election Commission can help (414-286-3491). If you live elsewhere, contact your local municipal clerk for any questions.

Now, vote!