High-Speed Rail Is Dead in Wisconsin

MOORE STATEMENT ON HIGH-SPEED RAIL ANNOUNCEMENT



Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee) made the following statement after the Department of Transportation rescinded $810 million from Wisconsin to build high-speed rail in another state:



“A month before he’s even been sworn into to office, Governor-elect Walker has lost good jobs for Wisconsinites. He’s denied our state an opportunity to be part of a new, nationwide transportation system that would have brought economic benefits along with it.



“Instead of graciously accepting a return of our hard-earned tax dollars, Governor-elect Walker’s hard-lined position is sending them somewhere else to create jobs.



“I hope to be proven wrong, but I think this will build a fence around Wisconsin. We’ll be forced to watch economic development in Illinois and in Minnesota as both states continue a commitment to a rail a line that connects Chicago and the Twin Cities. And it’s a gift we’ll have handed them.”





I'm still trying to confirm this but the Associated Press is reporting that the U.S. DOT is pulling the $810 million to be used in Wisconsin for high-speed rail.Ohio's money will be spiked, too.According to the AP's report, the money will be distributed in other states that want high-speed rail: Illinois, California and New York, among others.I'm calling around to confirm this and get more information.

UPDATE: It's dead, an impeccable source just told me.

UPDATE 2: It's officially dead, says DOT Secretary Ray LaHood:

U.S. Department of Transportation Redirects $1.195 Billion in High-Speed Rail Funds



WASHINGTON – U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood today announced that $1.195 billion in high-speed rail funds originally designated for Wisconsin and Ohio will be redirected to other states eager to develop high-speed rail corridors across the United States. Wisconsin has suspended work under its existing high-speed rail agreement and the incoming Governors in Wisconsin and Ohio have both indicated that they will not move forward to use high-speed rail money received under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). As a result, $1.195 billion will be redirected to high-speed rail projects already underway in other states.



“High-speed rail will modernize America’s valuable transportation network, while reinvigorating the manufacturing sector and putting people back to work in good-paying jobs,” said Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood. “I am pleased that so many other states are enthusiastic about the additional support they are receiving to help bring America’s high-speed rail network to life.”



The Recovery Act included $8 billion to launch a national high-speed rail program that will modernize America’s transportation network, spur economic development domestically and keep the U.S. competitive with other leading nations. High-speed rail grants announced under the Recovery Act can be used only for high-speed rail projects and not for other transportation projects.



Last year, the Obama Administration received a commitment from 30 domestic and foreign rail manufacturers to establish or expand their base of operations in the United States if selected for contracts building America’s high-speed rail network. These rail manufacturers and suppliers committed to not only locate in the U.S., but to ensure high-speed rail projects are built by American workers with American-made supplies. To deliver maximum economic benefits to American taxpayers, the Administration’s high-speed rail program also includes a 100 percent ‘Buy American’ requirement.



Under the Recovery Act, the Federal Railroad Administration originally announced $810 million for Wisconsin’s Milwaukee-Madison corridor and $400 million for Ohio’s Cincinnati-Columbus-Cleveland “3C” route. The Federal Railroad Administration will redirect $810 million from Wisconsin and $385 million from Ohio, and will work with these states to determine whether they have already spent money under their contracts that should be reimbursed.



The $1.195 billion originally designated for those high-speed rail projects in Wisconsin and Ohio will now be used to support projects in the following states:



California: up to $624 million

Florida: up to $342.3 million

Washington State: up to $161.5 million

Illinois: up to $42.3 million

New York: up to $7.3 million

Maine: up to $3.3 million

Massachusetts: up to $2.8 million

Vermont: up to $2.7 million

Missouri up to $2.2 million

Wisconsin: up to $2 million for the Hiawatha line

Oregon: up to $1.6 million

North Carolina: up to $1.5 million

Iowa: up to $309,080

Indiana: up to $364,980





