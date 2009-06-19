Hope for a New Bookstore on the North Shore?

Fans of the shuttered Harry W. Schwartz Bookstore in Shorewood will be happy to hear that a new North Shore bookstore/café is in the works. According to Keith Schmitz, the proposed venture, dubbed Open Book, will be a co-op, like REI and Outpost Natural Foods, that would fill the void in the community left by the closing of Schwartzs Oakland Avenue store. If you were bummed out by Schwartzs closing, you can get excited about this, Schmitz said.

Those spearheading the effort are looking for a 4,000-square-foot space for a bookstore, café and general meeting space, tentatively to open in the fall. Schmitz said former Schwartz employees will likely work at Open Book, and selections will cater to the areas readerscurrent affairs, history, quality fiction, some gently used books and kids books. Lisa Zupke, who managed Schwartzs Oakland Avenue shop, has already signed on.

Organizers will hold a community meeting on July 1 to discuss support and strategies. For more information, go to their website at www.openbookcoop.com.