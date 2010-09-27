Horrific Kratz Sexts Released

×
All I can say is yuck.
More of Calumet County DA Kenneth Kratz’s sexts have been released, as part of a complaint filed by a Calumet County resident who wants Kratz removed from office.
(The DA just announced he’s intending to resignabout time.)
Here’s a sampling of what Kratz sent to Stephanie Van Groll, a victim of domestic abuse after she met with Kratz to discuss prosecuting her abuser.
It’s really disgusting. The sexts show that not only did he cross the line by contacting her, not only did he prey on her and try to manipulate her feelings when he was in a position of power, but that he pursued her even after she indicated that she wasn’t interested:
Oct. 21, 2009:
Oct. 22, 2009
You know who didn’t have a problem with Kratz’s conduct? JB Van Hollen’s Department of Justice investigators, who never even interviewed Kratz about his conduct:
Kratz is a menace. He clearly abused his position of authority and he’s completely deluded about Van Groll’s interest in him. It was completely one-sided, completely unethical, completely disgusting.
Oct. 21, 2009:
- Please keep in touch. Its maybe not the wisest thing I can do, but you are awfully sweet. Just don’t tell anyone, ok?
- Are you the kind of girl that likes secret contact with an older married elected DA… the riskier the better? Or do you want to stop right now before any issues?
- I need direction from you. Yes you are a risk taker and can keep your mouth shut and you think this is fun… or you think a man twice your age is creepy so stop.
- Hey… Miss Communication, what’s the sticking point? Your low self-esteem and you fear you can’t play in my big sandbox? Or???
- I’m leaving for the day. Let me know after 8 tomorrow. You will either be excited or grossed out about the opportunity you have. But it will only come once!
Oct. 22, 2009
- How are you feeling today. You stopped talking yesterday.
- Are you serious? Ok? That’s it? Are you in a board meeting? You are beautiful and would make a great young partner someday. But I won’t beg!
- I’m serious! I’m the atty. I have the $350,000 house. I have the 6-figure career. You may be the tall, hot nymph but I am the prize!
- I would not expect you to be the other woman. I would want you to be so hot and treat me so well that you’d be THE woman! R U that good?
- When the case is over, if you change your mind and want to meet for a drink, please tell me. Otherwise I will respect your desire to be left alone.
Last year, Van Hollen's Division of Criminal Investigation closed its case against Kratz days after it began, records show. The probe consisted of interviewing the victim, reviewing text messages and collecting Kaukauna police reports.
Stephanie Van Groll told police Kratz was harassing her by calling her a "hot nymph" and questioning her self-esteem when she failed to respond positively to his advances. Kratz and his third wife filed for divorce Dec. 15.
During the interview with two Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Van Groll said that in her first meeting with Kratz, he asked if she minded if he reduced the charge against her ex-boyfriend from a felony to a misdemeanor. In a hand-written complaint to Kaukauna police, Van Groll said, "I'm afraid that if I don't do what he (Kratz) wants me to do he will throw out my whole case, and who knows what else."
Stensberg said it wasn't necessary to interview Kratz because "The sum of his (Kratz's) contact with her (Van Groll) was through those text messages."
According to the investigative records, a DOJ agent spoke with Kratz on Nov. 2 after Kratz called to see whether he was still under suspicion. Pete Thelen, special agent in charge of the Division of Criminal Investigation's Appleton office, told Kratz the probe had already ended.
At the time of DOJ's investigation, Kratz was chairman of the Crime Victims Rights Board. It handles complaints from people dissatisfied with DOJ's Office of Crime Victim Services, which mediates complaints between victims and witnesses who believe they've been mistreated by law enforcement officials.
Kratz resigned from the board in a Dec. 3 closed-door session under pressure from DOJ. Both the board and DOJ enforce the so-called crime victims bill of rights, which is designed to "ensure that all victims and witnesses of crime are treated with dignity, respect, courtesy and sensitivity."
