Huge New Poll Numbers for Clean Energy Options in Wisconsin

Wow.

We Energies istotally out of step with sentiment in Wisconsin.



At the very momentthis regulated monopolyis attacking solar, wind and biodigester owners, a new bipartisan pollshows unbelievable support for clean energy production in the state.



The poll, commissioned by Clean Wisconsin and conducted by aRepublican firm (Public Opinion Strategies) and a Democratic firm (Fairbank,Maslin, Metz and Assoc.) found that Wisconsinites are hugely supportive ofclean energy and a complete repudiation of fossil fuels:



95% support anincrease in the use of energy efficiency

88% support anincrease in the use of solar energy

84% support anincrease in the use of biomass energy from switchgrass, wood waste and otherpost-harvest remains.

83% support anincrease in the use of wind power



93% say home- andbusiness-owners should have the right to install solar and pay for it how theychoose

84% believe carbonpollution should be limited at power plants

73% want to seeWisconsin’s Renewable Portfolio Standard rise from 10% to 30%

These results run counter to We Energies’ proposed rate increase, which would imposeharsh fees on owners of clean energy sources (from solar panels to windturbines to biodigesters) and prevent third parties to own clean energy sourcesand lease them out to customers.



We Energies is alsodiscouraging clean energy owners from producing more electricity than theyneed. Of course, that will make paying for one’s system more difficult andensure that more fossil fuels—and not clean energy—will be produced at peak usetimes, such as bright, hot, sunny days.



The poll also showsoverwhelming support for clean energy as a way to stimulate job growth, too.



It’s obvious thatWisconsinites want clean energy in our future—and the freedom to make thechoice to produce our own clean energy. The only problem is making sure thatthe Public Service Commission will hear that message.



The city of Milwaukeewill debate a pro-solar ordinance on Monday,Sept. 15, at 1:30 p.m.; public testimony is allowed and welcome.



The PSC is taking public comments until Sept. 24. Gohere and use the Docket No. 5-UR-107.



Renew Wisconsin is alsocirculating an online petition to support clean energy use in Wisconsin.