Who’s Indoctrinating School Kids?

I thought the conservative movement jumped the shark when supporters became teabaggers.

But they’ve taken their paranoia to new heights by claiming that President Obama’s pep talk to the nation’s school kids is a way to “indoctrinate” them with his “socialist ideology.” The sad part is that they’ve gotten two local school districts to agree with this lunacy and not air the president’s speech.

First off, President Reagan and President George H.W. Bush both broadcasted talks with students when they were in office. Democrats squawked, but didn’t boycott the speeches.

Secondly, conservatives’ outrage reveals more about their fears than the facts. Obama is going to encourage kids to stay in school. Isn’t this precisely what we all want? Isn’t the mayor trying to take over MPS because of our dismal graduation rate? Aren’t conservatives always ranting about personal responsibility issues like this?

But apparently conservatives feel that a self-made black man who excelled in school is an inappropriate role model for kids. Because, you know, they could grow up to be just like him. So they'd prefer to indoctrinate their kids with their paranoid ideology that reveres fear and propaganda, not the value of a good education.