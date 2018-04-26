Jane's Walk MKE Encourages Neighborhood Exploration

Jane Jacobs’ 1961 book The Death and Life of Great American Cities remains a seminal work in urban planning. Its embrace of walkable cities and rebuke of then-conventional wisdoms around planning informs urbanists around the world to this day.

Inspired by Jacobs, Milwaukee is one of more than 200 worldwide cities that host free, community-led “Jane’s Walk” city tours. Unlike other cities, Milwaukee’s Jane’s Walk lasts the entire month of May as opposed to just one weekend. The more than 20 tours “strive to engage and reimagine our city through dialogue and community-led exploration,” according to a Jane’s Walk MKE press release, and include walks along Milwaukee’s award-winning RiverWalk and a walk with The Sociable City author Jamin Creed.

The “Seeding Grassroots” kickoff event is on Wednesday, May 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. The event features a free community meal of Jamaican stew and expo-style showcase of community organizations. A panel discussion moderated by MSOE associate professor and co-coordinator of ReciproCITY Michael Carriere will follow.

A listing of Jane’s Walk MKE tours is below:

Wednesday, May 2: Seeding Grassroots Kickoff Event

Saturday, May 5: One Wisconsin Avenue (from 35th Street to O’Donnell Park)

Saturday, May 5: An Ecological & Historical Tour of the New Lindsay Heights

Saturday, May 5: Jane & HMI Go Way Back, Celebrating Walker’s Point

Saturday, May 5: The Beer Line and Beyond: How Ice & Sawdust Formed a Bond

Saturday, May 5: AWAKE - A Walking Answer to Kinnickinnic Entropy

Tuesday, May 8: A Sunset Stroll on a Future Riverwalk

Thursday, May 10: Safe Passage: Connecting 53211 & 53212

Friday, May 11: Kickoff of the Three Bridges Park Walking Club

Saturday, May 12: Hidden Treasures of Hawthorne Glen

Saturday, May 12: Jones Walk

Saturday, May 12: Activating MacArthur Square

Sunday, May 13: Mother’s Day Picnic & Paddle

Sunday, May 13: Milwaukee’s Clean Infrastructure - On a Bike!

Thursday, May 17: Exploring the Unconscious of the Self & the City

Friday, May 18: TGIF Stroll: Lake to Riverwalk, Parks to Plazas

Saturday, May 19: Walk with Jamin Creed Rowan, author of The Sociable City & Book Talk at Boswell Book Company

Monday, May 21: South Water Street & a Treat

Thursday, May 24: All is Flux(us) - Activating Brady Street

You can find more information and register for individual events at www.janeswalkmke.com.