Jeff Plale’s At It Again

Yet again, state Sen. Jeff Plale is proving to be the you-know-what in the punchbowl.

According to Wispolitics.com’s Quorum Call (the best real-time coverage of the waning days of the legislative session), the alleged Democrat is throwing a monkey wrench into reform efforts.

Plale talks like a Dem during the campaign season but spends the rest of his time raising money from utilities, telecoms and other corporations and votes like a Republican.

This time around, Plale’s blocking the revised Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA) from being heard in the state Senate. And for those who forgot, Thursday is the last day of the legislative session.

Why is this such a big deal? Well Plale was a member of the Global Warming Task Force, which provided recommendations for the CEJA. CEJA has been blasted by business groups for allegedly being too expensive, but a Public Service Commission analysis of the amended version of the bill contradicts that, finding that ratepayers would save more than a billion dollars over the next 15 years if the bill is enacted.

State Rep. Spencer Black feels he’s got enough votes in the Assembly to pass it, possibly today.

So how are business groups going to kill the bill?

Talk to Plale, evidently.

He’s shown time and time again that he’s willing to do the bidding of conservatives and corporations, and it looks like he’s at it again.

He’s either going to stymie reform altogether or cut some last-minute deals to get ‘er done.