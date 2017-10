Dan Cody at Left on the Lake, has the audio of WISN-AM’s Mark Belling hitting a new low.

On breastfeeding:

“It’s a crude practice.”

On breastfeeding mothers:

“Sows. That’s an appropriate term, isn’t it? That’s what a pig does.”

Belling had previously compared breastfeeding to “taking a crap.” Rowen had the rundown.

I guess if you’re desperate for attention—or relevance—you’ll say anything.