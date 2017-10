The Journal Sentinel is reporting that just-unsealed documents show that prosecutors are alleging that Gov. Scott Walker was at the heart of a “criminal scheme” in which his two top advisors—R. J. Johnson and his business partner, Deb Jordahl—coordinated money with 12 conservative groups.

The smoking email appears to be a May 4, 2011, message from Walker to Karl Rove about how the scheme would go down.

I’m reading through the documents now and will have more this afternoon.

Stay tuned.