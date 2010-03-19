Joseph Zilber, Developer and Philanthropist, Dies at 92

×
News is out that Joseph Zilber, legendary developer and philanthropist, died this morning at the Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa at the age of 92.
Zilber needs no introduction, as he was a household name in Milwaukee for decadesdecades past, thanks to his real estate developments, and for decades to come thanks to his incredible philanthropic works, which will shape Milwaukee in profound ways. In recent years, Zilber decided to invest his considerable fortune in his New Potential for Milwaukee initiative, which included funds for scholarships, educational institutions and civic and religious organizations. Perhaps that’s why you, Shepherd readers, made Joe Zilber your Milwaukeean of the Year in 2007. Here’s what we wrote back then:
Most recently, Zilber launched his Zilber Neighborhood Initiative, which was close to his heart. The project will revitalize two neighborhoodsLindsay Heights on the north side, where he grew up, and Clarke Square on the south side. Zilber’s generosity will live on for a long, long time.
Milwaukeean of the Year
Joseph Zilber
This month, real estate magnate and philanthropist Joseph Zilber will turn 90. He has much to celebrate. The son of Eastern European immigrants began building his Towne Realty empire after he was rejected for a job at a law firm in 1941. He took a job with George Bockl, a local real estate developer, and learned the art of the deal. Zilber went on to build houses, own businesses and office buildings and invest in profitable ventures both large and small. But all of that seems to pale in comparison to what he’s accomplishing now. He’s spearheading the renovation of the Brewery complex on the former Pabst site, which no doubt will transform the surrounding neighborhoods. He’s also giving away large portions of his wealth via his $50 million “New Potential for Milwaukee” initiative. That gift includes $30 million for his alma mater, Marquette University Law School; $10 million for a proposed UW-Milwaukee School of Public Health; $3 million for the Milwaukee Jewish Federation; and $1.5 million for the United Way of Greater Milwaukee. The city is grateful for his generosity.
