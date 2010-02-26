The Journal Sentinel Shills for Paul Ryan--Again

I am so sick of the Journal Sentinel writing puff pieces about Rep. Paul Ryan.

Today’s valentine, “Ryan Scores Points At TV Health Summit,” lauds the Janesville Republican and allows him to criticizeunchallengedthe Democrats’ health reform package.

“This bill is a new health care entitlement at a time when we have no idea how to pay for the entitlements we already have,” the alleged brains of the GOP said.

Gag.

Ryan loves to spend money.

He voted for Bush’s tax cuts for the rich.

He voted to make those tax cuts for the rich permanent.

He voted for the Iraq invasion.

He voted for Bush’s Medicare Part D prescription expansion without figuring out how to pay for it.

He voted for the bank bailout.

And he had the audacity to criticize spending in yesterday’s meeting.

Unbelievable.

Even worse, the Journal Sentinel gives him a complete pass.

Now, I wouldn’t mind so much if the JS supported Ryan on its editorial page, or if the JS had another daily competitor in town.

But the JS is the only daily general-interest newspaper in the city. The online outlets, weeklies and the dailies in the other counties just can’t compete with the faltering Journal Sentinel's still-mighty resources.

That makes the Journal Sentinel the paper of record for Milwaukee by default. By definition, the paper of record shouldn’t merely report one side of the story. The paper of record shouldn’t merely be stenographers for its favored politicians. The paper of record should challenge folks in power. The paper of record should get all sides of the story.

Unfortunately, the JS doesn’t take this responsibility to heart and instead provides its readers with a biased, heavily slanted version of events time and time again. Its readers have no idea what they’re missing.