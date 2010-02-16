JS Finally Discovers Terrence Wall’s Tax Dodging

Whew! Don’t break a sweat!

The folks at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel finally discovered that multimillionaire GOP Senate candidate Terrence Wall hasn’t paid taxes in Wisconsin in "nine of the last 10 years." (Actually it's 12 of the last 15 years, but who's counting?)

But that’s OK. The JS forgives him, saying that there’s nothing illegal going on. It’s just “campaign fodder.”

The problem here is that the JS has gotten way scooped by just about everyone on this story (which sort of got rolling back in September and October when One Wisconsin Now questioned Wall’s tax-lite “pumpkin patch” in Middleton and business "offices" in Delaware).

Wispolitics.com has been all over Wall's finances, providing steady updates on Wall’s tax payments and fresh questions for his campaign.

Following that lead, others jumped in. Heckeven WTMJ gabber Charlie Sykes questioned Wall about his taxes and wasn’t terribly impressed with his answer. And that was back on Jan. 20.

The Shepherd made Wall our Jerk of the Week the week of Jan 27.

Now, to be fair, JS did post a blog about Wall about a month ago, when the story started. Nothing appeared in the paper then, though.

Then, unlike Wispolitics, it failed to follow up until today, long after the story broke, when it ran a weak story that provides no new information.

Unfortunately, JSthe largest paper in the statehas gotten scooped on state political news more often than I can count. And blogs and Internet outlets like Wispolitics and the Madison media have to pick up the slack.