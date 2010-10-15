Know Your Rights. These Are Your Rights.

Want to vote in the Nov. 2 election and you want to avoid hassles at the polls?

The ACLU of Wisconsin has developed a handy Voter Empowerment card.

Learn how to check your voter registration status, how to register, and what you should bring to the polls just in case someone tries to hassle you. (Ahem.)

If you’ve been convicted of a crime, check out this card to see if you are eligible to vote on Nov. 2.

Remember! Early voting has already started. It’s easy. Contact your local clerk to see where and when you can vote before Nov. 2.