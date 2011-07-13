You Know They're Scared When...

No need to do any polling on the upcoming recall races.

Republicans are worried they're going to lose their majority in the state Senate.

First, they hired fake Democrats who are really Republicans to try to confuse voters and knock real Democrats out of the race.

Then they're funneling money to the fake Dems through shadowy, anonymously funded special interest groups.

The latest shenanigan is pushing out their pro-incumbent redistricting plan on a Friday afternoon—Walker is famous for doing his bad-news dumps at this point in the week—and scheduling a public hearing on it next Wednesday.

Why so soon? Well, the Fitzgerald brothers say they're just doing their constitutional duty, silly!

I'm sure it has nothing to do with the recalls….

There's a lot to wrap one's brain around, but we should know more about the implications of the new map later, or within days.

UPDATE: Statement from Rep. Barca on release of highly partisan, divisive Republican redistricting plan

MADISON – Assembly Democratic Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha) released the following statement on the Legislature's upcoming vote on the highly secretive Republican redistricting plan, which has only been made public today after weeks of private Republican review:

“Once again, Gov. Walker and legislative Republicans have made an extremely partisan, blatant power grab by drawing a map designed with the goal to ensure their party will be in control for the next decade. A preliminary review of this plan reveals serious constitutional questions. First and foremost, longstanding communities of interest have been completely disregarded.

“During this process, Republicans have given themselves a blank check to spend millions in taxpayer funds on private, partisan attorneys to secretly craft redistricting proposals that would gerrymander voters into different legislative districts with the sole purpose of Republican political gain when the same work could be done by non-partisan attorneys already on the state payroll. Instead of devising legal schemes to protect Republican legislative jobs, I believe the people of this state would rather we focus on creating jobs for middle-class families.

“The Republican legislative leaders are acting in their own self-interest and not in the best interests of the people of Wisconsin. By releasing this plan before local governments finish drawing their boundaries, they have failed to respect the redistricting process and probably have failed to follow the law. This has not been done in recent memory and may never have been done in the history of the state. But given everything legislative Republicans have done this session to attack the middle class and rubberstamp Gov. Walker's extreme, polarizing agenda, it's not surprising that they would do everything they could to keep voters from holding them accountable.

“If the governor is truly interested in bringing Wisconsin together and moving forward in a nonpartisan fashion, he will make it clear that he will veto this heavily gerrymandered, highly partisan redistricting plan. If he doesn't, the governor will again demonstrate that he has zero interest in bipartisanship and good government.”

League Criticizes Timing of GOP Redistricting Maps, Urges Citizens to Vote in Recall Elections

By Melanie G. Ramey, President, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin Education Fund

Whatever happened to government of the people, by the people, for the people? Wisconsin's proud tradition of participatory government has been defiled once again by a legislative leadership that is out to protect its own power despite the people.

The Republican leadership in the state legislature has released their proposal to redraw district lines on a Friday afternoon in July. The timing of the release is notable for more than the obvious cowardice of its sponsors, who might hope the media will not give it the criticism it deserves over the weekend. It also shows disrespect for the local government officials and citizens of Wisconsin who have been working for weeks to draw local community level boundaries, a process that has traditionally and rightfully taken place before the state legislature weighs in.

Most of all, the proposal clearly was timed to add to the confusion of voters just three days before the first of a series of recall elections. While redistricting ultimately will result in new district lines and polling places, it is important to note that these changes will not go into effect immediately. The League has learned that 580 of the 600 municipalities in the Senate recall districts are planning to have all voting sites open in the July elections.

The Assembly and Senate leadership have done everything they can to keep voters away from the polls for the recall elections, from enacting a restrictive election law to releasing new district maps right before the election. They are hoping people will be confused and discouraged and will stay away from the polls. It makes you wonder what they are afraid of.