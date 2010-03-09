Last Chance to Push for Transit and Parks Funding

Way back in November 2008, Milwaukee County voters approved a measure to raise the sales tax 1% to support our mass transit, parks, cultural assets and emergency medical services. In return, those entities would be taken off of the property tax. That would help Milwaukee enormouslynot only would transit and the parks have a dedicated source of funding that wouldn’t get cut at budget time, but it would mean that non-Milwaukeeans who use our parks and museums and infrastructure would contribute to the pot by paying sales tax.

The catch, of course, is that the state had to approve the ballot measure.

And, not surprisingly, the Legislature split on it, creating two different measures, one that would support transit (the business community really liked this one) and one that would support the parks and cultural assets (the business community didn’t really care about this stuff, since they live in big houses in the suburbs and don’t use parks so much; wellI’m sure they like the golf courses and the marina, but, whatever).

So here we are. A year and a half after the voters spoke and we’re still trying to get ‘er done.

That’s where you come in.

Contact your state legislators and push for funding for transit and parks.

On Thursday, the state Assembly Transportation Committee will hold a public hearing on AB 723, which would set up a regional transit authority (RTA) in southeastern Wisconsin and support mass transit in the county as well.

Tell them you support AB 504, which would allow the county to raise the sales tax a half cent to support parks, recreation and culture.

This may be your LAST CHANCE to push for funding for mass transit and parks. Make your voice heard!