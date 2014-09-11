Learn More about We Energies’ Clean Energy Rate Changes Tonight

×

We Energiesis proposing to change the way it bills all of its customers, which would havea huge,negative impact on people who use clean energy sources, such as wind, solarand biogas. Of course, if We Energies gets its way, it’ll have an impact on allof its customers, because we’ll all end up paying for these extra charges inone way or another.

Tonight,you can get more information about We Energies’ proposal at a Transition Milwaukee forum hosted bythe Urban Ecology Center. The guest speaker will be Amy Heart, solar managerfor the city’s Office of Environmental Sustainability.



Thedetails: The forum will run tonight from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Riversidelocation of the Urban Ecology Center, 1500 E. Park Place.







PHOTO: Wayne National Forest Solar Panel Construction